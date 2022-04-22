 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Book review: 'King's Shadow' chronicles unlikely treasure hunter

  • 0

Charles Masson isn’t a household name, even for many avid readers of history, but it’s easy to wonder why that’s the case after reading “The King’s Shadow.”

Historian Edmund Richardson’s book on Masson’s search for the lost city Alexandria Beneath the Mountains is less about the treasure hunt and more about the unlikeliest of archeological heroes.

A deserter from the army for the East India Company in the 1800s, Masson wound up in Afghanistan and sought to find the remnants of the famed city that was part of Alexander the Great’s sprawling empire.

That search winds up being the backdrop for Masson’s exploits as he dodges spies from the East India company, rivalling rulers and others. Along the way, Masson unearths archeological treasures that pointed to the city’s existence.

The story of Masson’s life at times can be convoluted, with a massive cast of characters that many writers would die for. But Richardson skillfully weaves the tale of Alexander’s empire with Masson’s adventures, using a novelistic approach rather than dry academic one that focuses on the action without sacrificing key details about the history.

People are also reading…

Toward the end of Richardson’s book, he notes that history is not just formed by scholarship. Rather, he writes, “it is also made of stories.” With “The King’s Shadow,” Richardson contributes quite a story to prove that point.

Book Review - The King's Shadow
St. Martin's Press

Want to read it>

"The King's Shadow" by Edmund Richardson (St. Martin's Press)

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After publisher pulls book by white professor on ‘trap feminism,’ founder speaks out

After publisher pulls book by white professor on ‘trap feminism,’ founder speaks out

Last week, the publisher of “Bad and Boujee: Toward a Trap Feminist Theology” pulled it from distribution after critics raised concerns about the white author’s qualifications to write on the book’s stated topics of the “Black experience, hip-hop music, ethics, and feminism.” Among those critics was author Sesali Bowen, who coined the concept of trap feminism years ago. At its core was how ...

Review: 'The Unwritten Book,' by Samantha Hunt

Review: 'The Unwritten Book,' by Samantha Hunt

NONFICTION: The "Mr. Splitfoot" novelist rethinks mortality in a wide-ranging set of essays. "The Unwritten Book: An Investigation" by Samantha Hunt; Farrar, Straus & Giroux (384 pages, $28) ——— The title of Samantha Hunt's "The Unwritten Book" refers in part to an unfinished fiction manuscript her late father wrote. Like a lot of drawer novels, it's messy, overwritten and mired in a plot too ...

Review: 'Passersthrough,' by Peter Rock

Review: 'Passersthrough,' by Peter Rock

FICTION: The author's 11th novel is an eerie exploration to uncover the origins of a 25-year-old mystery in the woods. "Passersthrough" by Peter Rock; Soho Press (233 pages; $26) ——— Like Peter Rock's 10 previous works of fiction, his new novel mixes characters who live on the margins of society with those in the mainstream. His best-known book, "My Abandonment" (later adapted into a film ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Rhea Perlman reveals status of marriage to Danny DeVito: 'Glory days'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert