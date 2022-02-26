Book review: 'Mad Max' oral history revisits a furious road trip

Instead of simply creating a more-of-the-same sequel, Miller studied enduring protagonist archetypes in sources like Joseph Campbell to create an entire mythos for his post-apocalyptic wasteland. Max followed this antihero's journey in "The Road Warrior" (1981) and "Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome" (1985) before Gibson exited for good to attain the peak, for a while, of popular and critical success in acting and directing.

However, the calling to reanimate the Max character persisted for Miller as different reboot ideas, including a TV series, languished at the emerging intersection of movies, comics and long-form television. By the mid-1990s, he decided to make another feature film, envisioning "one long chase" in which Max reluctantly teams with a female warrior, Furiosa, to rescue The Wives, five young beauties imprisoned as breeding stock for Immortan Joe, the wasteland's tyrant.

Collaborating with writers and comic illustrators, Miller allowed his concept to be captured in thousands of storyboards instead of a conventional script. A drama teacher fleshed out the motivations and evolutions of the characters. According to Miller, developing these detailed backstories was "the only way you have a chance for the movie to feel coherent because otherwise it's just too crazy."