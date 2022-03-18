 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Book review: 'Marshmallow Clouds' offers poems to ignite a love of both poetry and nature

  • 0

Of his approach over his half-a-century-and-counting career, former U.S. Poet Laureate and former “American Life in Poetry” columnist Ted Kooser has said, “I write for other people with the hope that I can help them to see the wonderful things within their everyday experiences. In short, I want to show people how interesting the ordinary world can be if you pay attention.”

In their new book, “Marshmallow Clouds: Two Poets at Play Among Figures of Speech,” Kooser and acclaimed fellow poet Connie Wanek offer 30 poems to inspire readers ages 10 and up to relish this magic in the seemingly quotidian. Organized by the elements of Fire, Water, Air and Earth, these poems encourage the notion that, “as if it were a favorite cat or dog, playing with your imagination can keep it healthy and happy,” as Kooser writes in their afterword.

Wanek adds that, “Sometimes trees or clouds or horses or other people — or even a certain car or the fuel that runs it — seem to summon our imaginations.”

Wanek, who lives in Duluth, is the author of four collections of poetry for adults, including most recently 2016’s “Rival Gardens: New and Selected Poems,” published by University of Nebraska Press as the second in their Contemporary Poetry Series, edited by Kooser. The shared affinity for a simple and direct style and an alertness to quiet yet moving moments displayed in each of their solo work for adults blends harmoniously here in their work for kids.

People are also reading…

A figure of speech, of course, is a word or phrase used in a non-literal sense for rhetorical or vivid effect, and this book revels in showing young people how they work and why they are so much fun. In a poem called, “Thunderstorm,” for instance, the titular phenomenon comes alive as a person who has “gotten up in the night/and, not wanting to wake us,/stumbles around, bumping the walls/of the long empty hallway leading away,/now and then lighting a match/and then, just as quickly, blowing it out.”

In one called, “July,” the joy of words leaps off the page: “One summer day I was boiled and salted/like a peanut. I was the meat/in a heat sandwich, the dog in a hot.” The book feels attuned to the fanciful way so many children are naturally inclined to view the world, and to guide them to an even deeper immersion into seeing a tadpole as “a huge comma,/soft and black” or a harpist as having “taken a great golden moth/into her arms.”

Spare and wholesome yet richly evocative, Richard Jones’ illustrations — of meteor showers, snowy moonlit fields, horses amid papery white birch trees and more — enhance and deepen the charm of each poem.

Wanek points out that “it’s fun to listen for voices from unexpected places.” In “Marshmallow Clouds,” she and Kooser enchantingly embolden readers of all ages to open their ears, not to mention their minds and hearts.

BOOKS-BOOK-MARSHMALLOW-CLOUDS-REVIEW-MCT

“Marshmallow Clouds: Two Poets at Play Among Figures of Speech” by Ted Kooser and Connie Wanek.

 Candlewick Press

Want to read it?

"Marshmallow Clouds" by Ted Kooser and Connie Wanek (Candlewick Press, 72 pages, $19.99)

0 Comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A spring bouquet of 6 brand-new paperbacks

A spring bouquet of 6 brand-new paperbacks

Need to get lost in a book these days? Here's the best kind of spring bouquet: an assortment of fresh paperbacks, all recommended. "Homo Irrealis: The Would-Be Man Who Might Have Been: Essays" by André Aciman (Picador, $18). The author of "Call Me By Your Name" here offers "elegant meditations on time and memory, longing and desire, being and becoming," according to a starred Kirkus Review. ...

Review: 'Vagabonds!' by Eloghosa Osunde

Review: 'Vagabonds!' by Eloghosa Osunde

FICTION: Through linked stories, Eloghosa Osunde's debut novel offers a scathing assessment of Nigeria's corruption and its laws criminalizing same-sex relationships. "Vagabonds!" by Eloghosa Osunde; Riverhead (320 pages, $28) ——— Through linked stories steeped in magical realism and a narrative voice reminiscent of early Salman Rushdie, Eloghosa Osunde's exuberant debut novel, "Vagabonds!" ...

Review: 'The Fell,' by Sarah Moss

Review: 'The Fell,' by Sarah Moss

The main characters in "The Fell" consider how individual freedom and collective responsibility collide during a period of pandemic lockdown. "The Fell: A Novel" by Sarah Moss; Farrar, Straus and Giroux (192 pages, $25) ——— Sarah Moss is no newcomer to writing about isolation. Both "Summerwater" and "Ghost Wall" are set in places of confinement and inaccessibility. In "Cold Earth," visitors to ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 12, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Run, Rose, Run. Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown 2. Shadows Reel. C.J. ...

More navel-gazing, please. Melissa Febos thinks personal essays can change the world

More navel-gazing, please. Melissa Febos thinks personal essays can change the world

The desire to confide, to be seen, is a universal human one; personal narrative is a way of reaping art from that desire. But only some people are taught that their lives are worthy of the endeavor. During her 15 years teaching nonfiction, Melissa Febos listened to students criticize and dismiss their own projects as "navel-gazing." Many had internalized the popular backlash against memoir as ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Anne Hathaway adopted 'raw vegan' diet for role in 'WeCrashed'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert