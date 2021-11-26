Book Review: Murder and espionage in Egypt with Sherlock Holmes

"The Return of the Pharaoh" by Nicholas Meyer (Minotaur Books)

A missing duke, the tomb of Thutmose IV and Sherlock Holmes all converge in "The Return of the Pharaoh," the newest installment of Nicholas Meyer's take on the adventures of the world-renowned detective.

Meyer's book brings readers to early 20th century Egypt, when Watson and his second wife, Juliet, travel to the arid country to combat her tuberculosis. Through the sanitarium at which Juliet is staying, Meyer creates a reflection of present-day COVID-19 protocols: Not only must patients wear masks and gloves, but they are also required to sit at least 6 feet away from visitors.

A month into their stay, Watson bumps into none other than Sherlock Holmes, who is posing as a colonel. Holmes soon reveals that the Duchess of Uxbridge has employed his services to find her husband after he suddenly stopped responding to her letters during his stay in Egypt.