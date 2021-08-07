Book review: 'Power Play' offers a deep new history of Tesla takes the shine off Elon Musk

Dozens more are noted, most of them witnesses to or victims of the rage and wrath of Musk, a hair trigger of an executive who's quick to fire people whether they deserve it or not.

On the floor of Tesla's Fremont, California, factory, a line worker told Musk he'd invented a way to fix a car window's screeching sound by making an incision on the door seal. Musk turned on manufacturing executive John Ensign in a rage: "This is unacceptable that you had a person working in your factory that knows the solution and you don't even know that!" Ensign was fired. In fact, engineers had already tried that approach and the fix proved temporary. Ensign — now chief operating officer at Los Angeles electric bus maker Proterra — didn't want to embarrass the worker by saying so in front of Musk.

Musk's approach to many manufacturing issues was, and still appears to be, keeping the assembly line moving while line problems are being fixed. He's not a fan of the Toyota method, where a worker can stop the line until the problem is solved. He's all about the volume.

That may be one reason why the quality of Teslas is so variable — why buying one can feel like a crapshoot. Some owners report their car is perfect; some say they were sold a piece of junk. (Including Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman.)