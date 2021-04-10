Book review: Raynor Winn's memoir, 'The Wild Silence,' explores nature, the meaning of home

"The Wild Silence" by Raynor Winn; Penguin Books (288 pages, $17).

Immediately upon finishing Raynor Winn's 2019 memoir, "The Salt Path," I went to the computer and called up Google. "What happened to Moth?" I typed. I needed to know; In the course of reading that powerful book, Winn and her husband, Moth Walker, had become important to me.

Winn's gorgeous new memoir, "The Wild Silence," answers that question and does a whole lot more, exploring love, the importance of nature and the meaning of home.

In the first book, Raynor and Moth had lost their farm and savings due to the treachery of a friend. Shortly thereafter, Moth was diagnosed with corticobasal degeneration, a rare terminal illness that shuts down the brain, bit by bit. Doctors told him he didn't have long to live, and they warned him not to exert himself.

Instead, with no money and nowhere to live, the pair set out to hike and camp along England's rugged 630-mile South West Coast Path. The arduous trip seemed to arrest Moth's disease, even make him stronger.

"The Salt Path" is a glorious book, a classic journey tale, a treatise on homelessness, a paean to the beauty and healing of nature, a page-turning adventure. It was an international bestseller and a finalist for a Costa Book Award.