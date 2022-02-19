Book review: 'Red Carpet' will change the way you watch movies

Schwartzel describes in great detail how movies like “Kung Fu Panda” and “Transformers: Age of Extinction” became landmark moments in solidifying the new dynamic between Hollywood and China. He does a concise job of explaining the huge impact these films had in China and the types of movies Chinese cinema lovers want to see.

Though just about every major American studio gets taken to task for kowtowing to Chinese demands, Schwartzel pays especially close attention to Disney’s expansion into China that included everything from building a Disneyland Park in Shanghai to establishing programs designed to simultaneously teach Chinese children English and to fall in love with its most beloved franchises.

He also shines a spotlight on the evolution of Chinese entertainment from mostly state-mandated propaganda to those same messages expertly disguised with Hollywood-style gloss and action. Schwartzel shows how the commercial success of Chinese-made films like “Operation Red Sea” and “Wolf Warrior 2” have made it more difficult for American movies to break into the country’s thriving movie market.