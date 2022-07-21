 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Book review: Science fiction and a real place and war set the scene for 'The Daughter of Doctor Moreau'

  • 0

"The Daughter of Doctor Moreau" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia; Del Ray (306 pages, $28)

Is there a contemporary writer more chameleonic than Silvia Moreno-Garcia? Her breakout novel, the New York Times-bestselling "Mexican Gothic," is a gothic horror tale set in 1950s Mexico; last year's "Velvet Was the Night," is a 1970s noir.

Her previous work skips genres and times with similar fluidity. Now, Moreno-Garcia's enthralling new novel, "The Daughter of Doctor Moreau," deftly blends 19th-century science fiction with a 21st-century sensibility.

Drawing inspiration from H.G. Wells' 1896 mad-scientist story "The Island of Doctor Moreau," "The Daughter of Doctor Moreau" makes a number of ingenious adaptations to Wells' tale about a scientist on an island who practices vivisection to create human-animal hybrids.

People are also reading…

Moreno-Garcia imagines that this island is actually the Yucatan peninsula, allowing the book to use a real historical conflict, The Yucatan Caste War, as a backdrop. This puts the political ramifications of the hybrids' otherness into even sharper relief.

At the novel's start, Moreau is looking for a new mayordomo to manage his property, Yaxaktun. He has been financed by his patron, Hernando Lizalde, to refine his hybrid research and creation. Moreau tells Lizalde the hybrids are being created to become workers and he needs a mayordomo to take care of day-to-day operations. The only other family he has to help is a brother in France that he hardly speaks to, and his teen daughter, Carlota, who has no one but her distracted father and the hybrids for company.

Moreno-Garcia alternates chapters between the points of view of Carlota and the mayordomo, Montgomery, who is running from his own demons in the form of a heartbreak back in England, and who is happy to drown his sorrows in alcohol. The bulk of the action takes place six years after Montgomery's arrival.

Despite the fact that Yaxaktun is near rebel territory in the Caste War, they have settled into a peaceful existence — until Hernando Lizalde's son shows up looking for an "Indian raiding party" he thinks has passed by Yaxaktun and finds instead the beautiful Carlota and the mysterious Doctor Moreau.

If you're a they-don't-make-'em-like-they-used-to type of reader who longs for the romance and high drama of big 19th-century novels, "The Daughter of Doctor Moreau" is a flawless replica. But like the best historical fiction, this novel also speaks to the heart of what contemporary readers turn to literature for, as it draws out the colonial and racial implications of Moreau's "research," enlarging Wells' own moral message.

Ultimately, it's a good thing Moreno-Garcia is so prolific: It's likely we won't have to wait too long to see where she'll take us next.

BOOKS-BOOK-DAUGHTER-DOCTOR-MOREAU-REVIEW-MCT

"The Daughter of Doctor Moreau" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.

 Del Ray
0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Book review: 'Bull Durham' fans, rejoice at 'Church of Baseball'

Book review: 'Bull Durham' fans, rejoice at 'Church of Baseball'

Just in time for summer baseball is a new book about the making of the hit 1988 comedy "Bull Durham." The movie's writer and director, Ron Shelton, calls his book "The Church of Baseball." In a review for The Associated Press, Douglass K. Daniel says the book is a consistently funny and interesting recap of a movie kindled by Shelton's experiences in the minor leagues. "Bull Durham" is considered by many to be one of the best sports comedies ever, maybe the best. Shelton tells how the project went from underdog to a surprise hit that boosted the careers of stars Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins.

Book review: An Irish hitman juggles murder with parenthood

Book review: An Irish hitman juggles murder with parenthood

In "The Lemon Man," Dublin, Ireland, hitman Patrick Callen discovers a baby after killing its drug-dealing father. Unwilling to leave the child behind in the filthy apartment, he takes it with him. Soon, he finds himself struggling to change diapers and trying to figure out what babies eat. But caring for a baby and working as a hitman is not a good mix, and the complications that arise threaten to get Patrick killed. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says Keith Bruton's debut is a fast-paced crime novel that is both hilarious and hardboiled, its main character both ruthless and oddly sympathetic.

Review: 'City of Refugees,' by Susan Hartman

Review: 'City of Refugees,' by Susan Hartman

NONFICTION: Hartman follows three immigrants to see how they changed the dying city of Utica, N.Y. "City of Refugees" by Susan Hartman; Beacon Press (241 pages, $27.95) ——— A number of writers have recently taken on a complex topic crucial to the current, sometimes violent national "conversation" about immigration: exploring communities of recent immigrants who are revitalizing the Rust Belt ...

An 'emotional' Jennifer Grey opens up about how abortion changed her life

An 'emotional' Jennifer Grey opens up about how abortion changed her life

Jennifer Grey wasn't sure she wanted to keep our appointment. A few hours before, the news alerts had begun flooding in: In a 6-to-3 ruling, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating a constitutional right to abortion that had existed for nearly 50 years. And there's no handbook that explains how to promote a memoir the day such a seismic ruling comes down. "I feel so emotional," ...

Book review: 'Mini-Forest Revolution' shows how to mimic nature

Book review: 'Mini-Forest Revolution' shows how to mimic nature

Planting a tree, it turns out, isn't such a simple task after all. In "Mini-Forest Revolution," Hannah Lewis details a method developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki that calls for planting dense stands of trees that replicate what would develop over a century if humans stepped away. As the Associated Press' Jeff Rowe notes in his review, the practice is renewing deforested areas around the world and also adding cool green islands to urban areas and combatting global warming by restoring soil health, replenishing groundwater supplies, fostering wildlife growth and capturing carbon. And at 185 pages, it's a quick read.

Review: 'A Divine Language,' by Alec Wilkinson

Review: 'A Divine Language,' by Alec Wilkinson

NONFICTION: On the cusp of old age, a literary journalist confronts his mathphobia in this beguiling memoir. "A Divine Language" by Alec Wilkinson; Farrar, Straus & Giroux (287 pages, $29) ——— Look, now: Buried amid this summer's beach reads, your Grishams and Hilderbrands, is a literary treasure. Alec Wilkinson's keen-eyed, beguiling new memoir, "A Divine Language," recounts how, in his 60s, ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Marvel set to reveal first look at Black Panther sequel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert