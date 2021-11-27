 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book review: Scottie Pippen authors his own 'Last Dance' story
0 Comments

Book review: Scottie Pippen authors his own 'Last Dance' story

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

"Unguarded," by Scottie Pippen with Michael Arkush (Atria Books)

Scottie Pippen would like you to know that Michael Jordan and the rest of his teammates on the Chicago Bulls don't win six NBA titles in the '90s without him. The seven-time All-Star, two-time Olympic champion and recently minted member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team waited decades to write a memoir, but holds nothing back in "Unguarded." Like a lot of superstar athletes, it turns out Pippen can really hold a grudge.

On Jordan: "I was a much better teammate than Michael ever was." On Doug Collins, his first coach in Chicago: "The best coaches are critical in a constructive manner. They don't humiliate their players. They nurture them ... Not Doug. Never Doug." And on late Chicago Bulls General Manager Jerry Krause: "He was always looking to get rid of me."

Those types of digs are what will make headlines from this book, but for every cutting remark Pippen also offers ample praise for the coaches and teammates who were part of his basketball journey. His overall point is that the media's obsession with Michael Jordan — and No. 23's willingness to accept all the accolades and endorsements — created a false narrative that ignored just how critical teamwork is to success on a basketball court.

Pippen says he wrote the book because of all the attention garnered by the Netflix documentary, "The Last Dance," chronicling the Bulls' final championship season in 1997-98. "It was almost as if Michael felt the need to put me down to lift himself up," he writes.

He touches on all the topics NBA fans know so well — from the time he refused to play the final 1.8 seconds of a playoff game in 1994 after Coach Phil Jackson drew up the final shot for teammate Toni Kukoc, to Jordan taking a break from basketball that year and the next to play baseball.

Fans who followed his career closely won't find much surprising in these pages. Pippen has always been outspoken, on the court and off, and the Bulls were not exactly an under-covered franchise in their heyday. It feels like Pippen simply wanted to put his thoughts all in one place so they'll be a permanent part of the historical record.

In that sense, the book largely succeeds, though it would have been nice to go more behind the scenes during each championship season. Pippen's recaps of playoff series read more like expansive box scores, lacking any new insights or stories that fans don't already know. And in the end, that's who will read this book — diehard Bulls fans who want to relive their team's glory years.

Because regardless of how the story is told or who tells it — in a 10-part documentary or a 274-page memoir — one thing never changes: The Chicago Bulls twice won three championships in a row and that NBA history isn't likely to be repeated any time soon.

Book Review - Unguarded

"Unguarded" by Scottie Pippen, with Michael Arkush.

 Atria
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How a fine-art photographer recast the lives of exotic dancers through a female gaze
Books

How a fine-art photographer recast the lives of exotic dancers through a female gaze

Elizabeth Waterman was desperate. In setting out to photograph exotic dancers for "Moneygame," her book depicting strippers from a respectful, humanizing and refreshingly female perspective, the fine art photographer never anticipated how many clubs, dancers and publishers would say no. So she started bringing doughnuts for the bouncers; she won over dancers by helping them gather dollar bills ...

Review: 'A Brave and Cunning Prince: The Great Chief Opechancanough and the War for America,' by James Horn
Books

Review: 'A Brave and Cunning Prince: The Great Chief Opechancanough and the War for America,' by James Horn

An informative and engaging — but largely speculative — account of the role of a mostly forgotten Native leader of the first Anglo-Indian Wars in Virginia. "A Brave and Cunning Prince: The Great Chief Opechancanough and the War for America" by James Horn; Basic Books (320 pages, $30) ——— In 1561, Spanish explorers abducted an Indian boy from his home in what is now coastal Virginia. They took ...

Celebrate the holiday season with these 6 paperbacks (for a friend or yourself)
Books

Celebrate the holiday season with these 6 paperbacks (for a friend or yourself)

November is a lovely month for reading, and for thinking about what books to buy as holiday gifts. (You may have heard: Order early this year.) Here are six fresh-minted options in paperback, to suit a variety of tastes. "Leave the World Behind" by Rumaan Alam (HarperCollins, $16.99). A bestseller and National Book Award finalist, Alam's novel throws two families — strangers to each other — ...

Review: 'The Correspondents,' by Judith Mackrell
Books

Review: 'The Correspondents,' by Judith Mackrell

Women writers fought bureaucracy and stereotypes to report from the front lines of World War II. "The Correspondents: Six Women Writers on the Front Lines of World War II" by Judith Mackrell; Doubleday (496 pages, $30) ——— Occasionally, I wonder what it would be like to cover something other than books, perhaps a beat with a tinge of danger beyond paper cuts. However, after reading Judith ...

What We’re Reading: ‘When I Grow Up’ is a graphic novel created from discovered stories of Yiddish teenagers, just before Hitler’s invasion
Books

What We’re Reading: ‘When I Grow Up’ is a graphic novel created from discovered stories of Yiddish teenagers, just before Hitler’s invasion

I’ve been reading the diaries of teenagers. Or rather, not diaries, but autobiographies, most of which were written anonymously, scribbling into notebooks that had been locked away for decades. Some of these stories were long, some were short, some exuberant and some anxious. Of the six recounted in “When I Grow Up” (Bloomsbury, $28), most of their authors died soon after writing. They were ...

A festival paramedic reflects on the Astroworld tragedy
Books

A festival paramedic reflects on the Astroworld tragedy

In the 2020 book "Molly, Mushrooms & Mayhem: Stories from Inside the Music Festival Medical Tent," Jim Bollenbacher recounts the first time he witnessed the effects of psychedelic mushrooms. He was working as a paramedic at an electronic dance music festival when he was called by security to check on a young man crawling on the floor, picking imaginary things off the ground and out of the air. ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert