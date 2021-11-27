Book review: Scottie Pippen authors his own 'Last Dance' story

"Unguarded," by Scottie Pippen with Michael Arkush (Atria Books)

Scottie Pippen would like you to know that Michael Jordan and the rest of his teammates on the Chicago Bulls don't win six NBA titles in the '90s without him. The seven-time All-Star, two-time Olympic champion and recently minted member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team waited decades to write a memoir, but holds nothing back in "Unguarded." Like a lot of superstar athletes, it turns out Pippen can really hold a grudge.

On Jordan: "I was a much better teammate than Michael ever was." On Doug Collins, his first coach in Chicago: "The best coaches are critical in a constructive manner. They don't humiliate their players. They nurture them ... Not Doug. Never Doug." And on late Chicago Bulls General Manager Jerry Krause: "He was always looking to get rid of me."

Those types of digs are what will make headlines from this book, but for every cutting remark Pippen also offers ample praise for the coaches and teammates who were part of his basketball journey. His overall point is that the media's obsession with Michael Jordan — and No. 23's willingness to accept all the accolades and endorsements — created a false narrative that ignored just how critical teamwork is to success on a basketball court.