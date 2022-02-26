Book review: 'Scoundrel' is a portrait of a con-man killer

A book deal was arranged, and Smith soon won over his editor, Sophie Wilkins at Knopf, too — so much so that they began a romance of sorts, though only by letters and supervised prison visits. Meanwhile, Smith's lawyers, mostly bankrolled by Buckley, kept winning his appeals, and his execution date was pushed back later and later.

Smith's book, "Brief Against Death," championed by Buckley, won warm praise from critics when it came out in 1968. And Smith's lawyers, who argued Smith confessed under duress, were able to make headway with his appeals, too. Eventually, after serving 14 years, he was offered a deal in 1971 to plead no contest to second-degree murder in exchange for time served. A free man, Smith at first made the most of it, appearing at parties in New York and Buckley's TV show, "Firing Line."

But after his notoriety died down, writing gigs dried up, and Smith's darker side resurfaced. Unable or unwilling to hold down a job, he bounced around, eventually settling in San Diego with a new wife. Then, in 1976, he kidnapped a woman who was walking down the street and stabbed her in his car when she fought against him in a botched robbery attempt. She was able to fight her way out of the car, however, and survived to name Smith as her attacker. Smith returned to jail, where he stayed for decades, dying in 2017.

Meticulously researched, "Scoundrel" paints a portrait of a criminal adept at targeting people like Buckley who he could win over — but whose violent instincts eventually led to his downfall.