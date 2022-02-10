Book review: 'Seeing the Light' reveals the stories behind and beyond the uniform

There's the D.C. lawyer hired by the Department of Defense to evaluate terrorist interrogation methods; there's the Vietnam vet who carries a torch for his childhood crush, only to discover she doesn't recognize or remember him anymore. There are struggles with getting VA benefits and with PTSD; but most of all, there are the horrific results of self-medicating, particularly with alcohol.

Several of the stories feature characters, all living in different situations, who grapple with the crippling effects of addiction. Most poignant of these is the novella "A Cunning and Baffling Progressive Disease," which is also included in the collection. In it, we meet Freddie, who has been given the ultimatum by his wife: get sober or get out. Fully in denial, Freddie seeks treatment but it is clear that he isn't ready to commit to what it takes, and his lack of self-awareness leads to disastrous results.