Book review: 'Small Things Like These' is a gem of a slim novel

But the smallest of things often have much bigger implications, as readers soon learn. Delivering coal one day to the local convent, Furlong happens upon "more than a dozen young women and girls, down on their hands and knees with tins of old-fashioned lavender polish and rags, polishing their hearts out in circles on the floor." "Mister, won't you help us?" intones one of the girls, whose "hair had been roughly cut, as though someone blind had taken to it with shears." The encounter affects Furlong deeply and the latter half of the novel finds him reflecting on his own upbringing as he builds toward his decision. Will he stay silent or will he help?