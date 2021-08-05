Book review: So's debut, "Afterparties," finds humor, pathos in genocide

"Afterparties," by Anthony Veasna So, Ecco (272 pages, $27.99).

In 1975, the Khmer Rouge seized power in Cambodia, establishing a regime whose fanatical policies led to the death of more than a quarter of the country's population. That genocide is a recurring theme in Anthony Veasna So's dazzling new story collection "Afterparties."

So, who died of a drug overdose last December at age 28, was the son of Cambodian refugees. He grew up in California's Central Valley, majored in art and literature at Stanford, and earned an MFA in fiction from the prestigious writing program at Syracuse.

When he died, he was on the verge of literary stardom, having secured a six-figure, two-book deal from Ecco. The first one, "Afterparties," is an astonishing debut, crackling with energy, narrated in slangy vernacular, and written with attitude and style. The second book, a combination of fiction and nonfiction, is due out in 2023.