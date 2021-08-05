 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book review: So's debut, "Afterparties," finds humor, pathos in genocide
0 Comments

Book review: So's debut, "Afterparties," finds humor, pathos in genocide

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Book Review - Afterparties

"Afterparties" by Anthony Veasna So.

 Ecco

"Afterparties," by Anthony Veasna So, Ecco (272 pages, $27.99).

In 1975, the Khmer Rouge seized power in Cambodia, establishing a regime whose fanatical policies led to the death of more than a quarter of the country's population. That genocide is a recurring theme in Anthony Veasna So's dazzling new story collection "Afterparties."

So, who died of a drug overdose last December at age 28, was the son of Cambodian refugees. He grew up in California's Central Valley, majored in art and literature at Stanford, and earned an MFA in fiction from the prestigious writing program at Syracuse.

When he died, he was on the verge of literary stardom, having secured a six-figure, two-book deal from Ecco. The first one, "Afterparties," is an astonishing debut, crackling with energy, narrated in slangy vernacular, and written with attitude and style. The second book, a combination of fiction and nonfiction, is due out in 2023.

"As a kid, I heard traumatic stories of my family's experience surviving... Pol Pot's regime that somehow always landed on a joke," he wrote in 2018, the year his rollicking short story "Superking Son Scores Again" appeared in the literary magazine n+1. Narrated in the first-person plural by "the young men of this Cambo hood," it is about a grocery store owner who moonlights as a high school coach — "a regular Magic Johnson of badminton" — but can't focus on the team because he is in trouble with loan sharks.

In "The Shop," a busybody in the refugee community brings in a squad of Buddhist monks to restore the karma of a failing auto shop, offering unsolicited advice to the owner's gay son: "Marry a girl because that is what you should do. I am not saying you cannot be gay. How hard is it to be normal and gay?"

In "Maly, Maly, Maly," two cousins, Ves and Maly, get stoned and watch a porno film in their uncle's video store before a party to celebrate the reincarnation of Maly's mother in another cousin's baby. In "The Monks" a young man goes on a retreat at a Buddhist temple to help his father's spirit in the afterlife, gets high with a member of the religious order, and is amazed to discover that all the "praying songs" are actually Khmer covers of the Beatles.

In each of the nine stories, So lays out for inspection all the problems of his beloved community — from gambling and gossip to alcoholism and suicide — then embraces it all with love and compassion. It is a virtuosic performance.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebs born on August 5th: James Gunn, Mark Strong, Jesse Williams and more

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laurie Hertzel: Summer reading for the end of summer
Books

Laurie Hertzel: Summer reading for the end of summer

Hilary Mantel turned to James Plunkett’s “Strumpet City” this summer. I am not entirely sure how it got to be August so quickly. It can't just be me who feels like New Year's was only a few weeks ago and we have yet to celebrate Easter. I know that by the end of this month the grass and leaves will begin to turn yellow(er). The evening light will start to fade. The State Fair will stuff us ...

Review: 'Made in China,' by Anna Qu
Books

Review: 'Made in China,' by Anna Qu

NONFICTION: Anna Qu tells the harrowing tale of working in her parents' sweatshop. "Made in China" by Anna Qu; Catapult (224 pages, $26) ——— To write about trauma, memoirist Debra Gwartney advises, "when the action is hot, write cool." Anna Qu's debut memoir "Made in China: A Memoir of Love and Labor" embodies this guidance. Qu writes with clarity and restraint about her Cinderella-terrible ...

Don't Miss: 'The Irish Assassins,' by Julie Kavanagh
Books

Don't Miss: 'The Irish Assassins,' by Julie Kavanagh

"The Irish Assassins: Conspiracy, Revenge, and the Phoenix Park Murders That Stunned Victorian England" by Julie Kavanagh; Atlantic Monthly Press (480 pages, $28) ——— All history is complicated, of course, the deeper you dig and the more points of view you seek. But I'm not sure any history is more convoluted than modern Irish history, with allegiances to churches, causes and ancient grudges; ...

Review: A deep new history of Tesla takes the shine off Elon Musk
Books

Review: A deep new history of Tesla takes the shine off Elon Musk

"Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century" by Tim Higgins; Doubleday (400 pages, $30) ——— Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk are talking on the phone. The 2016 unveiling of the make-it-or-break-it Model 3 is coming soon, but Tesla is in serious financial trouble. Cook has an idea: Apple buys Tesla. Musk is interested, but one condition: "I'm ...

Review: 'Tin Camp Road,' by Ellen Airgood
Books

Review: 'Tin Camp Road,' by Ellen Airgood

FICTION: A heartfelt story set in Michigan's Upper Peninsula about a single mom trying to provide for her gifted daughter. "Tin Camp Road" by Ellen Airgood; Riverhead Books (304 pages, $27) ——— With close to 9 million acres of forest framed by 1,700 miles of shoreline, it's hard to beat the vast, pristine beauty of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. For Laurel Hill and her daughter, Skye, there is ...

S.A. Cosby cuts to the bone in ‘Razorblade Tears’
Books

S.A. Cosby cuts to the bone in ‘Razorblade Tears’

"Razorblade Tears" by S.A. Cosby; Flatiron Books (336 pages, $26.99) ——— Because of my work, I usually read two or three books at a time, switching around after a few chapters and taking several days or more to finish a book. Once in a while, though, a book grabs me by the shirt, gets up in my face and says, “Let’s ride.” "Razorblade Tears" is one of those, and what a ride it is. I sat down in ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News