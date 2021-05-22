Book review: Stacey Abrams mixes politics into new legal thriller ‘While Justice Sleeps’

"While Justice Sleeps" by Stacey Abrams; Doubleday (384 pages, $28.95).

In addition to being a politician and voting rights activist, Stacey Abrams also has written eight romantic suspense novels under the name Selena Montgomery. Abrams now debuts under her own name with “While Justice Sleeps,” a straightforward legal thriller with, naturally, more than a touch of politics added to the mix.

“While Justice Sleeps” is a behind-the-scenes look at the law, in this case the Supreme Court. It shows both what works and what falls short, and examines the seduction of power and greed. Abrams doesn’t break any new ground in “While Justice Sleeps,” but she keeps the story entertaining and the characters fairly believable, although occasionally the writing and plot are a bit dense.

Supreme Court Justice Howard Wynn doesn’t endear himself to many people — he is curt, sometimes rude and makes powerful enemies, including the president, because he won’t back down from his views. He also has an impeccable reputation for being ethical and honorable.