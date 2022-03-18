Book review: 'Still Points' a poignantly told war story by North Carolina author Barry Lee Swanson

Barry Lee Swanson’s first novel is a well-written, thought-provoking story about enduring love and the horrors of war.

Swanson, who lives on the shores of North Carolina’s Lake Norman, has managed the impressive feat of taking the true story of his wife’s uncle and using his skill and imagination to weave it into a gripping historical novel, complete with vibrant characters, believable dialogue and vivid scenes.

Swanson was asked years ago by his father-in-law, the brother of Philip Zumwalt, the book’s protagonist, to “do something” with an old box filled with Philip’s wartime diaries, papers and medals. Swanson, an Army veteran himself, has had a career as a high school English teacher, coach and administrator, topped off with years as a university lecturer.

Not along ago, Swanson decided it was time to try to honor his father-in-law’s request. Drawing heavily on Philip’s writings, family stories and research, he has crafted a book that grows increasingly powerful as the reader is drawn into both what happens and what effect it has on a thoughtful young man.

As the novel begins, it’s 1940, and Philip Zumwalt is a 20-year-old small-town Illinois boy who, brand-new college degree in hand, is about to take a job as a music teacher at a high school in another small town. He intends to work for a few years, save money and then head to Chicago to live out his dreams — becoming a professional musician and learning how to fly airplanes.

Before his first school year as a teacher, Philip spends the summer after his graduation with his parents and two younger brothers. One night late in August, he drives with his buddies to a dance club in the town where he will soon live for some music, dancing, drinks and — they hope — girls.

To his delight, he meets Elinor Robinson, “El” to everyone. Immediately, living in that small town becomes a much more exciting prospect.

But he’s in for a shock not long after that. On his first day of teaching, the lovely El shows up in his band class. It turns out she’s a 17-year-old senior, and although she’s only three years younger than Philip, dating her is strictly against the rules.

After his first year of teaching is complicated by this forbidden romance, Philip decides to enlist in the Army Air Force in hopes of becoming a pilot. There’s lots of news about the war raging in Europe, but most Americans hope that the U.S. can support the Allies without getting involved in the fight. He and El fall more deeply in love.

And then the Japanese attack Pearl Harbor.

Promising El that he’ll come back to her, Philip soon finds himself not a pilot but a radio operator and gunner flying combat missions from Port Moresby, New Guinea.

Swanson doesn’t sugarcoat the horrors of war. Judiciously using some of Philip’s journal entries and letters home, he describes missions Philip participated in, including ones that cost the lives of some of his buddies. He also writes about the bleakness of living far away from all his loved ones and all too close to death.

Philip is a sensitive, thoughtful young man who grapples with the idea of a just war and agonizes over his role in killing enemy soldiers he’s never met. He talks with the chaplain as well as his friends, and does a lot of reading.

The long separation from El, with no idea when or even if he will make it home, also wears on him — and on her.

This beautifully and poignantly told story rings much truer than many war novels, reminding us of what the generation that came of age during World War II endured.