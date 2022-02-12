Book review: The catchiest, jazziest murder mystery you ever will read

Very touchy people, those struggling jazz musicians: just looking to get gigs, ply their craft and gain a little respect for their art and creativity. Very sensitive indeed. But so much so that you have to commit murder?

Author Durden Kell would have you believe that in her jazz crime novel, “Death in E minor 9 [mm]” (Blue Room Books).

A serial killer is stalking the local jazz community around Atlanta and the death count mounts fast as the plot unfolds. Our protagonist, known as Adman, is a prominent sax player who sees the commonality of local band musicians becoming victims and tries to piece things together.

What would motivate the killer? And was it a fan? A fellow musician? A singer? Songwriter? Show promoter? Who?

Get with the beat

Adman lives in a world where musicians constantly audition around town in local clubs to jam with the house bands. And he understands the scene: “Not everyone works well together, and if somebody comes in with an attitude that their shit doesn’t stink and they should be treated like a genius and that the performance is all about them, well, the band just might not be nice to them — and rightly so.”