Book review: 'The Lost Colony Murder on the Outer Banks' is a gripping summer read

Veteran newspaperman John Railey puts his investigative and reporting skills to good purpose in “The Lost Colony Murder on the Outer Banks,” his new true-crime book about one of North Carolina’s most famous unsolved murders.
On Friday night, June 30, 1967, Brenda Joyce Holland reported for work as usual as the makeup supervisor for “The Lost Colony” outdoor drama at Manteo on Roanoke Island. Brenda had just finished her sophomore year at Campbell College in Buies Creek, where she loved to ply her skills backstage at the college theater.
Leaving home in the mountain town of Canton to go nearly 300 miles away to college — the first in her family to attend — had been a big step that worried her parents. Going even farther away for a summer job along the Outer Banks had been another disturbing leap.
On Saturday night, July 1, Brenda failed to show up for work. Her absence worried her co-workers. Brenda was a conscientious worker, a good girl liked by everyone. She was enjoying her new freedom and surroundings, but she wasn’t irresponsible. Not showing up for work without letting anyone know why was unthinkable.
Before long, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office was called in. Where was Brenda? Had she been kidnapped? What could have happened?
The answer, when it came on July 6, was as bad as anyone had feared. Brenda’s bloated and disfigured body was found floating in Croatan Sound.
The sheriff’s office, soon joined by the State Bureau of Investigation and sometimes (problematically) by the Manteo police, tried hard to solve the case, which quickly became big news across North Carolina and the nation. They came up with several suspects, some more credible than others. They also made mistakes, some that probably kept them from solving the case then, and others that resulted in there being little evidence left to help when investigators took new looks years later.
The investigation took some strange twists and turns, but never produced a suspect convincing enough to be charged.
Railey is particularly well suited to tackle this case that is now more than 50 years old. He knows and loves the territory, having spent a lot of time on the Outer Banks while growing up and in more recent years, and understanding island life and the mindset among the people there.
With that knowledge and connection, he is able to make the place and its inhabitants come vividly alive for his readers.
He’s also a seasoned investigator, having worked, among many other projects, on the Winston-Salem Journal’s team that produced the 2002 investigative series “Against Their Will,” an in-depth look at the state of North Carolina’s forced sterilization program and its effects on individuals. It took years and continued efforts by many people, including Railey, but North Carolina became the first state to compensate victims of forced sterilization. Eventually, Railey turned that experience into his first book, “Rage to Redemption in the Sterilization Age: A Confrontation with American Genocide.”
He devoted that same tenacity and skill to re-examining the case of Brenda Joyce Holland, trying to get justice at last for that young woman and her surviving family members.
His efforts were exhaustive, as reflected in the bibliography at the book’s end. He also was able to gain access to the sealed SBI file, and he spent hours interviewing Brenda’s siblings, people close to the case or their surviving relatives, and islanders with inside knowledge. The SBI eventually sent a cold-case agent to take a fresh look at the case.
Because of some of the mistakes more than 50 years ago, the case will probably never be officially closed. But Railey becomes sufficiently convinced that, by book’s end, he is willing to take a stand and name the murderer. It’s hard to argue with his conclusion.
This book will catch your interest and only tighten its grip as you read.
Linda Carter Brinson writes a blog about books, Briar Patch Books, at http://lindabrinson.com.