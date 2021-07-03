Book review: 'The Lost Colony Murder on the Outer Banks' is a gripping summer read

The sheriff’s office, soon joined by the State Bureau of Investigation and sometimes (problematically) by the Manteo police, tried hard to solve the case, which quickly became big news across North Carolina and the nation. They came up with several suspects, some more credible than others. They also made mistakes, some that probably kept them from solving the case then, and others that resulted in there being little evidence left to help when investigators took new looks years later.

The investigation took some strange twists and turns, but never produced a suspect convincing enough to be charged.

Railey is particularly well suited to tackle this case that is now more than 50 years old. He knows and loves the territory, having spent a lot of time on the Outer Banks while growing up and in more recent years, and understanding island life and the mindset among the people there.

With that knowledge and connection, he is able to make the place and its inhabitants come vividly alive for his readers.