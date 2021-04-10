Book review: The luck and influence of the Irish across the globe

Other Irish holy men traveled as far north as Iceland, and some may have gone further. Brendan the Navigator was famous for his 6th-century seafaring. Bards spread stories of the saint’s fanciful encounters with sea monsters and with a marooned Judas Iscariot. Later, some claimed the wandering monk discovered America, too.

In 1976, adventurers built a replica of Brendan’s leather-skinned boat and set out from Ireland to prove the old sailor could have done it. They made it all the way to Newfoundland.

Other Irish travelers were far from saints. The son of a failed brewer, Richard Brew, left County Clare in 1745 to make his fortune. He found it in Ghana, becoming a notorious slave trader. Men and women were packed together on ships like “herrings in a barrel,” one abolitionist wrote. Brew’s contemporaries described him as “unscrupulous and hard-headed.”

Being crooked and stubborn was no disadvantage in the slave trade. Brew soon bragged of his “genteel fortune” and built an incongruous Georgian mansion on the African coast, complete with paneled library and crystal chandelier. Ultimately, though, he had more creditors than sense. Brew was bankrupt when he died at 50 in 1776.

Similarly notorious was Pat Watkins, the “Crusoe of the Galapagos.”