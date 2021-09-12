 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book review: 'The Magician,' by Colm Tóibín
0 Comments

Book review: 'The Magician,' by Colm Tóibín

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

"The Magician" by Colm Tóibín; Scribner (512 pages)

In the manner of "The Master," his celebrated 2004 novel about Henry James, Colm Tóibín has produced a fictional account of German writer and Nobel laureate Thomas Mann — the Magician, as Mann's children sometimes called him. The novel at first seems curiously flat, biographical reportage with dialogue often sounding like stiff translations from the German; but little by little the inexorably accumulating details make Tóibín's Mann more interesting than the mere facts of his admittedly larger-than-life story.

Though following the contours of an actual life might give Tóibín a pass on plot, events conspire to invest this life with much of the drama of the 20th century's most pressing social, cultural and political questions. While much of "The Magician" is taken up with the doings (and undoing) of Mann's remarkable family — the artistic accomplishments, anti-Nazi activism, sexual adventures, addictions and suicides — the book gets its momentum and heft from the way these experiences intersect with the larger world, in particular, the way Tóibín has Mann making sense of them, in his life and in his art.

The interior drama, like James' in "The Master," often involves homosexual feelings expressed almost solely in fiction, and then in transcendent form, as in Mann's best-known novella, "Death in Venice." And just as that story of an older man's obsession reflects Mann's own interest in a young boy on holiday, in Tóibín's novel Mann's other works are clearly linked to his life — from the bourgeois family in "Buddenbrooks" and the sojourn at a sanatorium in "The Magic Mountain" to "Doctor Faustus," with its character modeled on composer Arnold Schoenberg and plot drawn from Mann's beloved Goethe.

It is when these connections become at once more intimate and abstract that "The Magician" feels, oddly, more real. When it comes to World War II and the depredations of the Nazis, all we've read about this man prepares us for a deep and nuanced vision of Germany moving via culture and corruption from old world to new, with Thomas Mann as both its observer and its embodiment.

Listening to his son's quartet play the Beethoven Opus 132, he wonders, "If music could evoke feelings that allowed for chaos as much as order or resolution ... then what would the music that led to the German catastrophe sound like? ... [It] would need a music not only somber but slippery and ambiguous, with a parody of seriousness, alert to the idea that it was not only desire for territory or riches that gave rise to this mockery of culture that was Germany now. It was the very culture itself, he thought, the actual culture that had formed him and people like him, that contained the seeds of its own destruction."

And yet, "While an American citizen," he says late in life, having moved across Europe and America and finally back to Switzerland, "I remain a German writer, faithful to the German language, which is my true home."

BOOKS-BOOK-MAGICIAN-REVIEW-MCT

"The Magician" by Colm Toibin

 Scribner
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

 Celebs born on September 11th: Harry Connick Jr., Taraji P. Henson, Ludacris and more

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Planning your funeral doesn’t have to be scary, says the author of ‘It’s Your Funeral: Plan the Celebration of a Lifetime Before it’s Too Late’
Books

Planning your funeral doesn’t have to be scary, says the author of ‘It’s Your Funeral: Plan the Celebration of a Lifetime Before it’s Too Late’

The pandemic has forced many to rethink and readjust their present with their future. Some have left jobs that provided steady paychecks and a predictable complacency for unknown, yet meaningful passion projects. Others are are taking more control of their destinies as they see fit. Unwilling to settle in life anymore. So why would you settle in death? That’s the question Kathy Benjamin, ...

Review: 'Matrix,' by Lauren Groff
Books

Review: 'Matrix,' by Lauren Groff

FICTION: A French teenager rises to become the formidable prioress of an English convent. "Matrix" by Lauren Groff; Riverhead (272 pages, $28) ——— Lauren Groff has been contemplating the wellspring of female power in her fiction for awhile now, notably in the startling second act of her novel "Fates and Furies," but also in the humid shadows of her story collection "Florida." Where does power ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Updated

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "A Slow Fire Burning" A Novel" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead) Last week: ...

'Hot vaxxed summer' fizzled, but 'hot books fall' feels like a safe bet
Books

'Hot vaxxed summer' fizzled, but 'hot books fall' feels like a safe bet

What was it like seeing book sales explode during the coronavirus pandemic? Jonathan Karp, Simon & Schuster's president and CEO, couldn't help quoting Charles Dickens: "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times." "A lot of people had extra time at home and they turned to books," Karp said. Virtual sales and appearances, meanwhile, "made it easier to reach readers directly." Still, ...

Review: 'Poet Warrior,' by Joy Harjo
Books

Review: 'Poet Warrior,' by Joy Harjo

NONFICTION: Native writer Joy Harjo retells her most important stories. "Poet Warrior" by Joy Harjo; W.W. Norton (226 pages, $25) ——— The first Native writer to serve as U.S. poet laureate, Joy Harjo is revered for speaking truth to power with lyricism and compassion in her nine books of poetry and a memoir, "Crazy Brave." Her new book, "Poet Warrior," is a hybrid memoir, combining poetry and ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Updated

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. A Slow Fire Burning. Paula Hawkins. Riverhead 2. Billy Summers. ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News