 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book review: 'The Outer Banks Gazetteer' full of great questions, answers
0 Comments

Book review: 'The Outer Banks Gazetteer' full of great questions, answers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When Roger L. Payne was a boy waiting for the ferry to take him across Oregon Inlet on his first visit to the Outer Banks, he asked his father about the name of the inlet, which, after all was a long way from Oregon. His father, Payne recalls in the introduction to his new book, replied: “That’s a good question.”

The answer, to be found in Payne’s newly published “The Outer Banks Gazetteer: The History of Place Names from Carova to Emerald Isle,” is that this important inlet connecting the Pamlico Sound to the Atlantic Ocean opened during a hurricane in 1846 and was named for the first vessel to pass through it, a sidewheeler named Oregon.

Many other good questions have followed that one over the years. Payne, with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in geography and history from East Carolina University, is now the executive secretary emeritus of the U.S. Board on Geographic Names. Over the decades of his career, when he had some spare time, he often investigated the names of places in the Outer Banks. In 1985, he turned the results of his endeavors into “Place Names of the Outer Banks.”

Now, more than 35 years later, Payne has used modern technology to help him examine a great deal more source material as well as updated maps. His new “The Outer Banks Gazetteer” has nearly four times the number of place names as its predecessor.

Payne is quick to say that he’s sure no book will ever include every name, because names “are dynamic and will continue to be added to the Outer Banks’ lexicon.” But, he says, he believes his efforts are worthwhile “because it is most important to preserve the original Outer Banks culture.” It’s well established, he says, that collecting and analyzing place names is a good way to preserve the culture of a place.

This is not the sort of book you’re likely to find in a gift shop catering to tourists, not the sort that has popular, even romantic tales about how a place got its name. Some of the entries are, in fact, designed to “dispel myths” that grew up to fill the void when the origin of a name was lost. This is a work of scholarship, but never fear, it is also enjoyable reading.

Nags Head? You didn’t really believe that old tale about dastardly folks hanging a lantern around a horses’ neck and walking the horse along the beach in hopes that sailors would think it was another ship and sail too close to the treacherous banks, thus wrecking the ship and allowing the locals to plunder it, did you? Payne says: “No historical evidence to support this story, and hanging a smoking lantern around a horse’s neck is not a task easily accomplished.”

Payne weaves relevant information about geography, history, nature and economics, along with understanding of the local culture, in with the results of his research and analysis.

Jockey’s Ridge, despite some local lore, doesn’t have anything to do with a racetrack, but was named for an early landowner called Jaccock or Jacock. That evolved to Jackey Ridge, documented on maps until 1953.

Monkey Island, in the Currituck Sound near Corolla? There were never monkeys there. The name is just a corruption of “Pumonkey,” an Indian tribe that often visited the island. There is good waterfowl hunting there, and one of the many hunt clubs in Currituck in the early 20th century was on the island.

Manteo and Wanchese, though, towns on Roanoke Island, really are named for the two Indians who were taken to England by explorers connected to the eventual Lost Colony, and who had very different reactions to their experiences.

And there’s considerable evidence that Emerald Isle was named by a 20th-century developer who was impressed by the dense, green maritime forest when he flew over the area.

Carova? Simple: It’s right near the state line, and is a blend of Carolina and Virginia.

Bodie Island really is pronounced “body,” but the name does not seem to refer to corpses from shipwrecks.

The stories go on, more than 3,000 of them. Some are short and dry. Some reveal interesting name origins. Others, while leaving the origin undetermined, provide intriguing history or side stories.

This is the sort of book anyone who loves the Outer Banks can pick up from time to time, always sure to find something worth reading. It’s also the sort of book that will provide valuable history for generations to come.

OBX Gazetteer (1).jpg

“The Outer Banks Gazetteer: The History of Place Names from Carova to Emerald Isle,” by Roger L. Payne. (The University of North Carolina Press, 338 pages. $95 hardcover; $24 paperback; $18.99 e-book).

 The University of North Carolina Press, provided

Linda Carter Brinson writes a blog about books, Briar Patch Books, at http://lindabrinson.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Kardashian is in a legal tussle over new brand name

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
What Hollywood took from Mena Suvari
Books

What Hollywood took from Mena Suvari

There are so many things Mena Suvari never wanted you to know. And there were ghosts of her past all over this town, willing to keep her secrets. Like the woman she ran into once at Whole Foods — a woman with whom she'd had a threesome. “I was mortified, because I was famous then, and she knew me when I wasn’t,” recalls Suvari, one of the most popular young actresses around the turn of the ...

Mark Bittman is already disappointed in President Biden
Books

Mark Bittman is already disappointed in President Biden

Few people have had as much to say about the American diet as Mark Bittman. Between his bestselling cookbooks, four television series and 30-year run covering food for the New York Times, Bittman, 71, entrenched himself in America’s kitchens. But his latest tome goes further than teaching readers what to eat and why. With a multi-millennial sweep, he uses cuisine to track the evolution of Homo ...

Review: 'Below the Edge of Darkness,' by Edith Widder
Books

Review: 'Below the Edge of Darkness,' by Edith Widder

NONFICTION: This enthralling memoir recounts the lifetime work of a marine biologist trying to see into the dark depths of the oceans. "Below the Edge of Darkness" by Edith Widder; Random House (352 pages, $28) ——— Bioluminescence is one of those words, six science-sounding syllables, that might make some readers back away slowly. Such hesitation would be a shame, however, if it stops anyone ...

Review: 'The Turnout,' by Megan Abbott
Books

Review: 'The Turnout,' by Megan Abbott

FICTION: This beautifully accomplished thriller about sex and family secrets is set in the high-stakes world of ballet. "The Turnout" by Megan Abbott; G.P. Putnam's Sons (352 pages, $27) ——— Dara, the heroine of Megan Abbott's new thriller, "The Turnout," has spent her life in her mother's shadow. Together with her sister Marie and husband Charlie — who was once their mother's star pupil — ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News