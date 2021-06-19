Book review: 'The Passenger,' by Chaney Kwak

In this short memoir, Kwak does a lot of things, and he does them all well. He writes the harrowing details of his experience. He augments this with skillful reportage to explain what was going on beyond that atrium. He contrasts the lives of the wealthy white passengers with those of the crew members, many from the Philippines and Eastern Europe. And he reconsiders his life.

As waves wash over the side and passengers curl into balls — and as the crew continues to serve them buffet dinners and clean up after them — Kwak takes stock.

A decade into his career, travel writing was getting tedious. ("I used to put up with all that hassle for the sheer joy of seeing the world. These days, assignments felt ... more like procrastination before I'd start my real grown-up life.")

He considers his relationship with his Korean parents — his stoic mother's battle with cancer, his father's traumatic experience fleeing Japan by boat after the war.

And he thinks about his 16-year relationship with his partner, Hannes, and how it has lost not just its zest but its fun. "Have I been too afraid of heartbreak to actually live?" he wonders. "And has that fear colored every choice I've made?"