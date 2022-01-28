Book review: TV star Bertinelli pens compelling 'Enough Already'

"Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today" by Valerie Bertinelli (Mariner Books)

Valerie Bertinelli has been in the public eye for going on a half-century.

She exploded onto the scene in 1975, delighting television audiences as the bubbly and precocious teenager Barbara Cooper in the pioneering sitcom "One Day at a Time." In the decades since, Bertinelli has starred in other hit shows ("Hot in Cleveland" and "Touched by an Angel"), hosted an Emmy Award-winning Food Network program and written multiple best-selling books. Not to mention she was married to the late, great rocker Eddie Van Halen as part of a match made in pop-culture heaven.

It would seem there's not much more we can learn about the now-61-year-old entertainer and chef that we haven't read or heard before, right?

Wrong.

Bertinelli the author has returned with "Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today," 200-plus pages that are equal parts self-help, cookbook and tell-all.