 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book review: 'Yinka, Where is Your Huzband' funny and big-hearted
0 Comments

Book review: 'Yinka, Where is Your Huzband' funny and big-hearted

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Yinka Oladeji is a 30-year-old, Oxford educated, British Nigerian woman with a good job, living in London who happens to be single. Her accomplishments should carry weight within her family but unfortunately, the fact that she’s not married is a big source of worry and tension for her elders.

The novel opens with Yinka attending her sister’s baby shower when both her mother and aunt lead a group prayer to find Yinka a “huzband” — slang for “a non-existent man in a non-existent marriage whose whereabouts is often asked.”

When at the same party Yinka’s cousin announces her engagement, it’s all too much. Yinka begins to formulate a plan called Operation Wedding Date to ensure she does not attend that wedding solo. There will be no more public prayers for Yinka. She compiles a spreadsheet with tasks and, of course, a deadline (which routinely gets thrown out and revised.)

As time ticks by, Yinka gets more desperate and self-critical. There are dizzying subtasks to her tasks to improve her hair, figure, cooking and knowledge of the Yoruba language. Yinka spends money she doesn’t have and even begins to question the color of her skin.

To make matters worse, her friends are noticing a change in her, and it’s not a good thing. Yinka is so caught up in conforming to how and what she thinks she needs to be, she’s not being a good friend and dismissive of real, potential suitors.

“Yinka, Where is Your Huzband” is more than a book about a woman looking for a man. It addresses themes such as female friendships, Black beauty standards and religion. This is not a romance novel, unless the journey to self-love qualifies.

Book Review - Yinka, Where is Your Huzband

“Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband” by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn (Pamela Dorman Books)

 Pamela Dorman Books
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cher leads tributes to Meat Loaf as 'Bat Out of Hell' singer dies aged 74

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ace Atkins bids Robert B. Parker’s Spenser farewell
Books

Ace Atkins bids Robert B. Parker’s Spenser farewell

In 1973, a Korean War veteran with a Ph.D. in English from Boston University published his first novel, a detective tale called "The Godwulf Manuscript." Its hero was a private detective named Spenser (no first name). Robert B. Parker’s books about him became a phenomenon — Parker wrote 40 bestselling novels about Spenser (as well as numerous books in three other series) before he died at his ...

Breaking Backpage: A prosecutor’s quest to fight sex trafficking in America
Books

Breaking Backpage: A prosecutor’s quest to fight sex trafficking in America

“Taking Down Backpage: Fighting the World’s Largest Sex Trafficker" by Maggy Krell; NYU Press (192 pages, $22.95) ——— It’s the best justice system money can buy. As a prosecutor in California, Maggy Krell saw that unfairness daily, particularly when cops would do sweeps of streetwalkers. Pimps and johns who exploited prostitutes went free. The women went to jail. Krell’s book, “Taking Down ...

Seattle author Elizabeth George talks about writing her 21st Inspector Lynley novel
Books

Seattle author Elizabeth George talks about writing her 21st Inspector Lynley novel

SEATTLE — Elizabeth George does have an endgame for her bestselling Inspector Thomas Lynley mysteries — the newest of which, "Something to Hide," arrived in bookstores Jan. 11. But, to the relief of the many fans of the series, she hasn't arrived there yet. George, speaking in a telephone interview from her Seattle home, said she's always delighted to begin a new Lynley book: "There's always a ...

Review: 'Small World,' by Jonathan Evison
Books

Review: 'Small World,' by Jonathan Evison

Evison deftly weaves stories of the present and the past, illustrating how all of our lives and futures are linked together. "Small World" by Jonathan Evison; Dutton (480 pages, $28) ——— The passengers aboard the Amtrak Coast Starlight are all bound for Seattle. Strangers on a train, they will all be affected by an accident that will derail plans and upend lives. Jonathan Evison's "Small ...

Review: 'The Latinist,' by Mark Prins
Books

Review: 'The Latinist,' by Mark Prins

In this retelling of the myth of Apollo and Daphne, author Mark Prins has written an engrossing psychological thriller. "The Latinist" by Mark Prins; W.W. Norton (352 pages, $26.95) ——— The cover of Mark Prins' sparky but flawed debut novel, "The Latinist," depicts in lurid colors Italian baroque sculptor Bernini's celebrated statue of Apollo and Daphne. The effect jars with the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert