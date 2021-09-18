Bookmarks 2021 Festival will showcase 50 authors in person and virtually

Kat Chow, one of the 50 authors slated to participate in Bookmarks 2021 Festival of Books and Authors in downtown Winston-Salem Sept. 23-26, said she found herself drawn to stories about loss over and over, until she eventually wrote “Seeing Ghosts.”
“The loss of an identity, a culture, a language — all of these themes kept surfacing in my reporting and my work, and I understood that I knew I had to write this book, which has been something I’ve been writing different iterations of for the past decade or so,” Chow, a writer and journalist, said. “I wanted to write about the way memories — and taxidermy — serve as ghosts, and I wanted to create an archive for my family’s history.”
This year is the 16th Festival of Books and Authors. Along with the in-person appearances by authors that it has offered in the past, the festival will have something different this year — virtual appearances by authors. This virtual component will feature pre-recorded panels aired for the first time at scheduled times simultaneously inside the Reynolds Place Theatre at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts at 251 N. Spruce St. and on artarie.com.
“We’re excited to be able to have it,” Jamie Rogers Southern, executive director of Bookmarks, said of the festival. “We feel like we’re doing everything we can to make it as safe as possible for everyone while making it still fun and exciting. I think we have a really strong lineup of authors and a diverse lineup of authors — different backgrounds and stories like usual.”
Bookmarks stated that it is taking multiple precautions to ensure a safe festival, saying that all staff, volunteers and authors appearing at the festival are fully vaccinated.
To attend events taking place inside the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County’s facilities, proof of vaccination or a negative PCR lab test result from 48 hours before the festival, along with a matching ID, will be required. Masks will be required at all indoor venues, social distancing is encouraged, and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the site.
The indoor venues have industrial air filtration systems that allow for frequent recycled air and there are two outdoor venues which will be used for children’s and teen programs.
Authors and books
Chow, an Asian-American based in Washington, D.C., describes “Seeing Ghosts” as “a portrait of loss, told through the stories of three generations of my family as they emigrate from China and Hong Kong to Cuba and the United States.”
She added, “While ‘Seeing Ghosts’ begins by examining the fallout of my mother’s sudden death when I was 13, it’s less a memoir about grief, and more one about the ripples of a protracted longing — the loss of not just a person, but a country, a place, a sense of self or body. I used my background as a reporter to weave together so much context and history of how I make sense of loss more generally: I include the stories of people like Yung Wing, one of the first immigrants from China to graduate from Yale; a woman named Neva Dorsa, who made an uncanny gravestone to her dead husband; and the many men — like my paternal grandfather — who left the Pearl River Delta region of China to make a new life.”
She hopes that her story will resonate with readers and complicate how they think about loss.
“I hope that the people I write about here — my family — will be able to come to life through portraits I’ve created, and that their playfulness and humor and joyfulness comes through, to readers, too,” Chow said.
In addition to Chow, authors’ in the lineup for in-person appearances include Wiley Cash, Reem Faruqi, Grady Hendrix, Kimberly Jones, Stephen Graham Jones, Kwame Mbalia, Linda Sue Park, Farrah Rochon, Yusef Salaam and Gilly Segal. Some of the virtual festival authors are Charlie Jane Anders, Ryka Aoki, T.J. Newman, Paul Rudnick and Catherynne M. Valente.
The festival venues will stretch from Bookmarks at 634 West Fourth St., Suite 110, to the Milton Rhodes Center. The inside venues are Hanesbrands Theatre at 209 North Spruce St. and Reynolds Place Theatre inside the Milton Rhodes Center, and Calvary Moravian Church at 600 Holly Ave. The outdoor spaces are Winston Square Park at 310 North Marshall St. and a kid’s stage in the parking lot of Foundations Early Learning Center off Popular Street next to Bookmarks.
Chow will be in conversation with author Meng Jin at 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at Calvary Moravian Church, when they will explore themes of memory, family and identity. Jin was born in Shanghai and lives in San Francisco. Bookmarks stated that Jin’s first novel, “Little Gods,” “is a sharp yet expansive exploration of the aftermath of unfulfilled dreams, an immigrant story in negative that grapples with our tenuous connections to memory, history and self.”
More events
On Sept. 23, events will include Book Trivia Live with Caleb Masters, Bookmarks’ inventory manager and monthly trivia host, in a free event at 7 p.m. at Footnote Coffee & Cocktails at 634 West Fourth St., followed by a ticketed event at 9 p.m. with Grady Hendrix, author of “The Final Girl Support Group,” who will present a tour of the history of murder books. Tickets are $30 and include a signed copy of “The Final Girl Support Group” and a Foothills beer ticket.
The Sept. 24 events will feature an Eat & Greet luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Footnote with Anne Bogel (“Don’t Overthink It,” The Modern Mrs. Darcy blog, “What Should I Read Next?” and “One Great Book” podcasts) and Kendra Adachi (“The Lazy Genius Way” and ‘The Lazy Genius’ podcast), for an author talk about books, journaling, and the reading life. Tickets are $30 and include a boxed lunch from Footnote and a signed copy of “My Reading Life.”
A second Eat & Greet with chef and cookbook author Belinda Smith-Sullivan will take place at 4:30 p.m. at Lavender & Honey Bakery at 401 West End Blvd. Tickets are $35 and include a signed copy of Southern Sugar and samples from the cookbook prepared by Lavender & Honey.
Because attendees will be unmasked during the ticketed events on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 with Hendrix, Bogel, Adachi and Smith-Sullivan, all attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
At 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24, a Books & Brews event will be at the Fourth Street Breezeway between Footnote and Bookmarks with bestselling authors Wiley Cash (“Land More Kind Than Home,” “The Last Ballad”) and Jason Mott (“The Returned,” “The Crossing”). This event is presented with support from the North Carolina Writers’ Network. There are several ticket options that include signed copies of the authors’ new books, “When Ghosts Come Home” and “Hell of a Book.”
Also on Sept. 24, festival authors will visit with students in Triad schools, meeting with pre-kindergarten through college-aged students.
On Sept. 25, events are free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be author sessions, various reading related exhibitors, food trucks and activities for children. These events will take place at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts and the surrounding areas on Spruce, Poplar and Holly streets in downtown Winston-Salem. Authors of all genres will be in conversation about their books. Panels include On the Table: Our Food Journeys, Last Girl Standing, Gods & Ghosts, History Uncovered and Understanding Story Intelligence.
For the first time, the festival will offer a special Saturday keynote, featuring bestselling author Lauren Groff (“Fates & Furies, Florida”) at 5 p.m. at Calvary Moravian Church. This is a ticketed event presented with support from Kilpatrick Townsend and Stockton LLP. Tickets are $30 and include a signed copy of Groff’s “Matrix.” Members of Bookmarks’ Signed First Editions Club will receive free admission.
The festival’s closing event will be at 4 p.m. Sept. 26, featuring keynote Yusef Salaam of the Central Park jogger case and the Exonerated Five. This free event will be held at Forsyth County Central Library at 660 W. 5th St. Signed copies of his new memoir “Better, Not Bitter” will be available for purchase. This program also serves as the closing of Bookmarks’ summer antiracism initiative: Book with Purpose.
Tickets, free registration and a full schedule are available at www.bookmarksnc.org/festival.
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ