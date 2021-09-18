Bookmarks 2021 Festival will showcase 50 authors in person and virtually

Kat Chow, one of the 50 authors slated to participate in Bookmarks 2021 Festival of Books and Authors in downtown Winston-Salem Sept. 23-26, said she found herself drawn to stories about loss over and over, until she eventually wrote “Seeing Ghosts.”

“The loss of an identity, a culture, a language — all of these themes kept surfacing in my reporting and my work, and I understood that I knew I had to write this book, which has been something I’ve been writing different iterations of for the past decade or so,” Chow, a writer and journalist, said. “I wanted to write about the way memories — and taxidermy — serve as ghosts, and I wanted to create an archive for my family’s history.”

This year is the 16th Festival of Books and Authors. Along with the in-person appearances by authors that it has offered in the past, the festival will have something different this year — virtual appearances by authors. This virtual component will feature pre-recorded panels aired for the first time at scheduled times simultaneously inside the Reynolds Place Theatre at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts at 251 N. Spruce St. and on artarie.com.