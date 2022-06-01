Bookmarks will present internationally best-selling author James Patterson at Wait Chapel June 10

Internationally bestselling author James Patterson will make a return visit to Winston-Salem on June 10 to celebrate his first memoir, “James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My

Life.”

Patterson will give a talk at Wait Chapel about this much-anticipated book. The event is presented by Bookmarks, a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore, with the support of Wake Forest University.

The last time Bookmarks hosted Patterson in Winston-Salem was in 2014 when he was an opening keynote speaker for its Festival of Books & Authors during its 10th anniversary.

Juliana Reyes, the communications coordinator for Bookmarks, said the organization “had an awesome turnout from the community” back then.

“He had a good time last time he was here in 2014, and we’ve hosted other great authors from Little, Brown and Company, which is the publisher,” Reyes said.

When the staff at Bookmarks learned Patterson would be going on tour for his memoir, they asked if he would be willing to come back to Winston-Salem and got a “yes.” Bookmarks organized the event, and Wake is helping with the location at Wait Chapel.

“The fact that he’s coming back again brings more power to Winston-Salem, that we can host big authors like this and have them come back again because they enjoyed their time the last time. And it’s good for our community because we sold out last time at Reynolds (High School) Theatre. We have the community support backing, so he knows he has a fan base here. “

Tim Pyatt, dean of Z. Smith Reynolds Library at WFU, will be the moderator for the event.

“Bringing a bestselling and award-winning author to campus is a wonderful opportunity for our university community and the Winston-Salem area,” Pyatt said in an email. “We also enjoy working with and supporting Bookmarks, which is a great asset to our region. Independent bookstores are the sign of a great intellectual and arts community.”

Bestseller

Patterson’s fictional characters and series include Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum Ride, Middle School and Ali Cross, along with acclaimed works of narrative nonfiction such as “Walk in My Combat Boots” and “E.R. Nurses.”

Among his notable literary collaborators are former president Bill Clinton (“The President Is Missing”) and singer/songwriter and actress Dolly Parton (“Run, Rose, Run”).

Released in March, “Run, Rose, Run” is a thriller about a young singer-songwriter on the rise and on the run, who is determined to do whatever it takes to survive. Parton simultaneously released a 12-song album of the same name.

Bookmarks hosted Patterson as part of an online multi-bookstore event for “Run, Rose, Run” in March.

In an August 2021 Los Angeles Times article, Patterson was quoted from a Little, Brown news release as saying: “It’s been an honor — and a hell of a lot of fun — to work with the inimitable Dolly Parton, whom I’ve long admired for her music, her storytelling, and her enormous generosity. The mind-blowing thing about this project is that reading the novel is enhanced by listening to the album and vice versa. It’s a really unique experience that I know readers (and listeners) will love.”

For his prodigious imagination and championship of literacy in America, Patterson was awarded the 2019 National Humanities Medal. The National Book Foundation presented him with the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community. He has also received an Edgar Award and nine Emmy Awards.

“James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life” will be released June 6.

“Mr. Patterson is truly one of a kind — a prolific and entertaining writer, he is one of the bestselling authors of all time,” Pyatt said. “His books have outsold John Grisham, Dan Brown, and Stephen King combined. Much like bringing Sir Paul McCartney to campus, I see James Patterson as another “living legend” coming to Winston-Salem.”

Pyatt is both a fan of Patterson’s books and what the writer does to promote reading and literacy.

“He created a children series with a mission to promote reading and created teacher education scholarships at several universities, including Appalachian State,” Pyatt said. “I also love his support for independent bookstores and libraries.”

Personally, Pyatt is a fan of Patterson’s Alex Cross series and enjoyed the book Patterson co-wrote with Clinton, “The President is Missing.”

“A political thriller, you can see the former president’s influence on the narrative guided by Mr. Patterson’s storytelling expertise,” Pyatt said.

Memoir

In his new memoir, Patterson “has never shared these stories. He has never talked about these stories before, so it has just been highly anticipated,” Reyes said.

She expects every fan of Patterson to enjoy the book from stories of his past and present life.

“Even if you love James Patterson for his mystery series, for his kid series, or enjoy any of his work, just hearing about his own personal life will be fun,” Reyes said.

She said Patterson is sure to tell some cool stories when he talks at Wait Chapel, including probably how he helped write the Toys R Us jingle and the relationships he has had with past presidents.

“I know he’s definitely going to talk about his book with Dolly Parton that came out earlier this year,” Reyes said.

