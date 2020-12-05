 Skip to main content
Books: Best sellers this week
Books: Best sellers this week

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Ready Player Two." Ernest Cline. Ballantine

2. "Deadly Cross." James Patterson. Little, Brown

3. "The Awakening." Nora Roberts. St. Martin's

4. "The Return." Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

5. "Daylight." David Baldacci. Grand Central

6. "A Time for Mercy." John Grisham. Doubleday

7. "The Law of Innocence." Michael Connelly. Little, Brown

8. "Rhythm of War." Brandon Sanderson. Tor

9. "The Sentinel." Child/Child. Delacorte

10. "Fortune and Glory." Janet Evanovich. Atria

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "A Promised Land." Barack Obama. Crown

2. "Greenlights." Matthew McConaughey. Crown

3. "Modern Warriors." Pete Hegseth. Broadside

4. "The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook." Doocy/Doocy. Morrow

5. "Modern Comfort Food." Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter

6. "Dolly Parton, Songteller." Dolly Parton. Chronicle

7. "Stuff You Should Know." Josh Clark. Flatiron

8. "Dungeons & Dragons: Tasha's Cauldron of Everything." Wizards of the Coast.

9. "No Time Like the Future." Michael J. Fox. Flatiron

10. "Forgiving What You Can't Forget." Lysa TerKeurst. Nelson

PAPERBACKS

1. "Sunrise Cabin." Stacey Donovan. Hallmark

2. "The River Murders." James Patterson. Grand Central

3. "Wyoming True." Diana Palmer. HQN

4. "Leopard's Rage." Christine Feehan. Berkley

5. "A Christmas Message." Debbie Macomber. Mira

6. "When You See Me." Lisa Gardner. Dutton

7. "Spy." Danielle Steel. Dell

8. "A MacGregor Christmas." Nora Roberts. Silhouette

9. "The Night Fire." Michael Connelly. Grand Central

10. "Spirit of the Season." Fern Michaels. Zebra

In "Just the Funny Parts" Nell Scovell calls for gender diversity in Hollywood, specifically recounting her experience as one of very few women in the late-night writing sphere. Following the Letterman sex scandal, the author embarks on providing insights into navigating Hollywood as a woman among mostly men and offers insights on how to thrive in your workplace — even if it’s not a Hollywood soundstage.

