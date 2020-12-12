Books: Best sellers this week

Mandy, Emma and Jill are as close as three sisters who live hundreds of miles apart can be. They grew up together on Nantucket, but Mandy is the only one who stayed. When their beloved grandmother, Rose Ferguson, passes peacefully in her sleep a week before her 99th birthday, she leaves them Mimi’s Place, one of Nantucket’s most popular year-round restaurants. There is, of course, a catch — she left the restaurant equally to Mandy, Emma and Jill — and also to Paul, the chef for the past twelve years and Emma’s first love. Before the sisters can sell their shares, each needs to work at the restaurant for one year or her shares will go to Paul.