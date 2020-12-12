 Skip to main content
Books: Best sellers this week
Books: Best sellers this week

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Ready Player Two." Ernest Cline. Ballantine

2. "Deadly Cross." James Patterson. Little, Brown

3. "A Time for Mercy." John Grisham. Doubleday

4. 'The Return." Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

5. "Daylight." David Baldacci. Grand Central

6. "The Awakening." Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

7. "The Law of Innocence." Michael Connelly. Little, Brown

8. "The Sentinel." Child/Child. Delacorte

9. "The Vanishing Half." Brit Bennett. Riverhead

10. "Fortune and Glory." Janet Evanovich. Atria

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "A Promised Land." Barack Obama. Crown

2. "Greenlights." Matthew McConaughey. Crown

3. "Modern Comfort Food." Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter

4. "The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook." Doocy/Doocy. Morrow

5. "Modern Warriors." Pete Hegseth. Broadside

6. "Guinness World Records 2021." Guinness World Records

7. "Is This Anything?" Jerry Seinfeld. Simon & Schuster

8. "Untamed." Glennon Doyle. Dial

9. "Dolly Parton, Songteller." Dolly Parton. Chronicle

10. "Caste." Isabel Wilkerson. Random House

PAPERBACKS

1. "Moral Compass." Danielle Steel. Dell

2. "A Warm Heart in Winter." J.R. Ward. Pocket

3. "Texas Kill of the Mountain Man." William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

4. "The River Murders." James Patterson. Grand Central

5. "Wyoming True." Diana Palmer. HQN

6. "A Christmas Message." Debbie Macomber. Mira

7. "Unsolved." Patterson/Ellis. Grand Central

8. "Spirit of the Season." Fern Michaels. Zebra

9. "Leopard’s Rage." Christine Feehan. Berkley

10. "A MacGregor Christmas." Nora Roberts. Silhouette

