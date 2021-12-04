Books: Bestsellers this week

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.” Diana Gabaldon. Delacorte
2. “The Becoming.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
3. “Fear No Evil.” James Patterson. Little, Brown
4. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Doubleday
5. “The Wish.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
6. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat.” Mitch Albom. Harper
7. “The Christmas Promise.” Richard Paul Evans. Gallery
8. “Flying Angels.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte
9. “Mercy.” David Baldacci. Grand Central
10. “The Lincoln Highway.” Amor Towles. Viking
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Real Anthony Fauci.” Robert F. Kennedy. Skyhorse
2. “The 1619 Project.” Nikole Hannah-Jones. One World
3. “All American Christmas.” Campos-Duffy/Duffy. Broadside
4. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” Ree Drummond. Morrow
5. “Will. Will Smith.” Penguin Press
6. “Guinness World Records 2022.” Guinness World Records
7. “The Storyteller.” Dave Grohl. Dey Street
8. “God Bless This Mess.” Hannah Brown. Harper
9. “The Lyrics.” Paul McCartney. Liveright
10. “The President and the Freedom Fighter.” Brian Kilmeade. Sentinel
PAPERBACK
1. “All That Glitters.” Danielle Steel. Dell
2. “The Perfect Christmas.” Debbie Macomber. Mira
3. “The 19th Christmas.” Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central
4. “Fortune and Glory.” Janet Evanovich. Pocket
5. “Tom Clancy: Shadow of the Dragon.” Marc Cameron. Berkley
6. “Jingle All the Way.” Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
7. “The Law of Innocence.” Michael Connelly. Grand Central
8. “The Silent Wife.” Karin Slaughter. Morrow
9. “Christmas at Holiday House.” Raeanne Thayne. HQN