Books to look forward to in 2022

And now we get to play soothsayer and peek into the future. Here are some of the titles publishing in the first quarter of the new year that we are most looking forward to reading:

'To Paradise'

Hanya Yanagihara. Doubleday. Jan. 11.

Her 2015 novel, "A Little Life," won the Kirkus Prize for Fiction and was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize, the National Book Award and International Dublin Literary Award. Her new novel spans three centuries, exploring family, love and loss.

'How High We Go in the Dark'

Sequoia Nagamatsu. William Morrow. Jan. 18.

Nagamatsu, who lives in Minneapolis, began writing his debut novel 10 years ago in a Toyko internet cafe — long before anyone had heard of COVID-19. The year is 2030, and a researcher in the Arctic unwittingly releases a long-frozen virus that sends a plague into the world. Nagamatsu will be in conversation with Kawai Strong Washburn, author of "Sharks in the Time of Saviors," Jan. 18 at Moon Palace Books.

'Defenestrate'

Renee Branum. Bloomsbury. Jan. 25.