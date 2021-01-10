Carleton Varney captures The Greenbrier's colorful style in new book

Varney is the official curator of The Greenbrier. He is also the owner and president of Dorothy Draper & Co., the oldest decorating firm in the country. His years of experience have earned him other titles as well. He serves on the National Council of the Arts and is a member of the White House Historical Association as well as the National Council on White House History.

"I am happy about it all," he said.

But what really thrills him is the enduring interest in the Draper look, which is so much of what The Greenbrier is about. It was Varney who seamlessly connected the new casino with the original main hotel via the concourse called Greenbrier Avenue.

With more than 50 years of hands-on design expertise at the resort, Varney understands the iconic property's historic and design significance better than anyone. He explores it all in the book, the pages of which are filled with photos of the Cameo Ballroom, the cottages, the indoor swimming pool, the Victorian Writing Room and other well-known spaces.

The writing room is pictured on the cover of the book, and it has been on the cover of numerous magazines throughout the decades. Its dark green walls set off by a white fireplace, and the Fudge Apron draperies are quintessential Dorothy Draper.