Charles Dickens' son was forced to find his way in Australia, leaving his complicated family behind

The great Australian writer Thomas Keneally, now 86, has published more than 30 novels, most notably “Schindler’s List” and “The Daughters of Mars.” Each of his works of historical fiction embodies hundreds of pages with not a word wasted. All are meticulously researched and flawlessly written. His 34th novel, “The Dickens Boy,” is no exception.

It’s the story of Edward “Plorn” Dickens, Charles Dickens’ youngest child, who as an unremarkable 16-year-old was pushed by his famous father into emigrating to Australia in 1868 in hopes he would find his way — while staying out of his father’s way.

Plorn is a compelling narrator, an endearing mixture of youthful innocence and cocky courage. He has a cool-headed ability to observe and describe other people, social situations and the natural world. He is determined to learn the business of raising sheep in the sprawling wilds of Australia, to soak up all he can from savvy colonials and to skirt the noxious ones (there are plenty).

He quickly develops respect for the immigrant Irish, often convicts or the children of convicts, and for the “darks,” the aboriginal people who even then were marginalized and sometimes murdered by Brits who were sure this vast land was theirs to possess and “improve.”