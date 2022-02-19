Doing the right thing robs young man of all rewards in clever sci-fi novel

Doing the right thing can often carry lots of serious consequences.

That’s what the main character, Jason, quickly discovers in Cassandra Finnerty’s clever science fiction and fantasy novel, “Escape From Zero” (Castle Swan Media), which takes place in the year 2268 in a kingdom known as Canard.

Canard uses an unusual point system for its currency. Jason, a geneticist who works primarily with animals, has a comfortable point total, enough to enjoy gourmet food, common pleasures and attract a beautiful girlfriend. But it all falls to pieces when he is a juror of a trial of a young man accused of possessing “non-conforming weapons.” Jason, playing the part of the good juror in a society that has no place for those tempted to act on their own conscience, is the lone dissenter and votes to acquit (despite the controlled voice in his ear that tells him not to).

As a result, the accused is freed, and Jason suddenly and systematically is stripped of all his points — down to zero.

Daring escape