Even the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t stop best-selling author Sarah McCoy from writing her latest book

Best-selling author Sarah McCoy likes to visit the locations she writes about in her historical fiction books, but that wasn’t possible for her latest book “Mustique Island” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a writer, I like to know that what I imagine is the truth, that it’s actually what it feels like and what the smells and the atmosphere are like and what the actions are like in the actual place standing there,” McCoy, who lives in Winston-Salem, said.

“Mustique Island” (William Morrow) will be released May 10.

“Because it’s historical fiction, there are real people, and it’s a real place,” McCoy said.

A summary of McCoy’s “Mustique Island” book states: “Tucked into the southernmost curve of the Caribbean, Mustique is a private island that has become a haven for the wealthy and privileged. Its owner is the eccentric British playboy Colin Tennant, who is determined to turn this speck of white sand into a luxurious neo-colonial retreat for his rich friends and into a royal court in exile for the Queen’s rebellious sister, Princess Margaret — one where Her Royal Highness can skinny dip, party and entertain lovers away from the public eye.”

Despite being a historical fiction novel, McCoy, who says she is “40-something years old,” said that “Mustique Island” inches over into being a contemporary novel “because for a lot of people, including myself, the ’70s and ’80s weren’t that long ago.”

“That was a lot of fun for me to do because I have memories of the commercials that were on TV during that time and the products that you used,” she said. “I got to write in scenes where the women are doing their hair with Dippity-Do ... And then the shows that were on like ‘Gilligan’s Island.’ It was so much nostalgia that I got to go into, and I loved doing all that research.”

McCoy is the New York Times, USA Today and international bestselling author of the novels “Marilla of Green Gables,” “The Mapmaker’s Children,” “The Baker’s Daughter” and “The Time It Snowed in Puerto Rico.”

Beth Seufer Buss, program and festival director for Bookmarks in Winston-Salem, is a longtime fan of McCoy’s writing.

“She has a special talent for bringing history to life with exquisite detail that immediately transports readers to another time and place,” Seufer Buss said.

Seufer Buss got the chance to read an early copy of “Mustique Island, and this is her review for Bookmarks:

“Mustique Island sails just in time for summer reading with a hearty dose of ’70s glitz and glamour courtesy of celebrities like Princess Margaret and Mick Jagger. In revealing the island through the eyes of American widow Willy May Michael and her two adult daughters, Sarah McCoy delivers a thoughtful exploration of the roles women play — mother, sister, daughter, lover, friend — and how finding one’s true path and breaking free from the ties that bind you may be the ultimate freedom. Mustique Island is the perfect summer adventure!”

The island

Mustique is a small, private island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Mustique Island website states that Lord Glenconner, Colin Tennant, arrived on Mustique in 1958 and bought the island.

In 1960, Tennant gifted Princess Margaret, his friend and the younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II, a plot on the island.

According to the 2018 article “An Insider’s Guide to Mustique” on smartflyer.com, “Since the 1960s, Mustique has been an exclusive sanctuary for royalty, rockstars, celebrities and heads of industry to relax in anonymity.”

The book “Mustique Island” is “set on this real island with these real people — the Baron and Baroness Glenconner, Mick Jagger, Princess Margaret,” McCoy said. “They all make cameo appearances in the book. Yet, the book is centered around three fictional characters. A family — a mother and her two daughters, who are actually inspired by real people who help to settle and found the island.”

McCoy’s book is about the island rather than the glitz and the glamour.

“It’s actually about what it was like to be someone who is a foreigner, who comes onto this island but is not there like the rich people to play,” she said.

McCoy said the mother, a former beauty queen from Texas, and her daughters are there to rediscover, redefine and reinvent themselves.

“Part of that is reinventing themselves as new islanders and getting to know the actual people and the culture of Mustique Island,” McCoy said.

The pandemic

In late March 2020, McCoy was scheduled to leave on a trip to Mustique Island when the United States closed its borders amid the pandemic. Everything had been booked, including her accommodations on the island.

“And it’s not easy to get to Mustique,” she said.

Her air travel would have taken her from Greensboro to Miami, Fla., then on to St. Lucia. Then she would have traveled by chartered plane from St. Lucia to St. Vincent to get on a ferry to Mustique.

She had rented a bungalow villa on the island.

“You aren’t allowed to just walk onto the island because it’s still privately owned,” McCoy said. “You have to have a host.”

McCoy said she had booked everything to go back home the same way.

“All of that got cancelled,” she said. “The only thing that I got refunded was I got vouchers from the United States airline. Everything else was gone. They said, ‘No refund.’”

Because she couldn’t go on her trip, McCoy wondered how she would be able to write “Mustique Island” without visiting the island.

Then she talked to her editor, agents and successful writer friends.

She said they told her, “Sarah, you write fiction. Do you know what that means? That means you make believe.”

Then her editor reminded McCoy that she was Puerto Rican.

“She was like, ‘I’m quite sure the breezes that go by Mustique Island and over Puerto Rico are not vastly different,” McCoy said.

And “for everything else, just Google it,” one of her writer friends told her.

“I thought, it’s the modern era, and I need to just do this,” McCoy said. “It all worked out.”

She recently left for a trip to Paris to meet up with her husband, Brian Waterman, an orthopedic surgeon who has been in Europe doing a surgical speaking tour.

Waterman is chief and fellowship director of Sports Medicine and an associate professor in orthopedic surgery at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He is also a team physician for Wake Forest University Athletics, Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox), and the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team.

This is McCoy’s first trip on an airplane since the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown.

“I feel like the world is opening up again,” she said.

Many places

As a member of a military family when she was growing up and then as a military spouse, McCoy has lived in a dozen places, 10 of them in the United States.

She and her husband left Chicago in 2017 and settled down in Winston-Salem. Before Chicago, they lived in Texas.

McCoy previously taught English and writing at Old Dominion University and at the University of Texas at El Paso.

The couple built their current home in Winston-Salem and moved into it in 2018. They live with their 11-year-old dog, Gilly, short for Gilbert; and one-year-old pandemic kitten, Tularosa, or “Tutu” as they call her.

Gilbert, a Coton de Tulear, was named after a character in “Anne of Green Gables,” and Tularosa is the name of a village in New Mexico.

McCoy said she and her husband both grew up in families that put out to the world that they were dog people, not cat people.

But all her life, McCoy said, she thought she was a cat person and wanted a girl cat. When the pandemic hit, she got her kitten and brought it home, even though she is allergic to cats.

“I got a Balinese, which is hypoallergenic,” she said.

She said Tutu has a devoted crush on Gilly, who is “the Napoleon of our household. He does what he wants.”

