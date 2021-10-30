Former Piedmont Airlines flight attendant Lynda Bouchard turns unfinished manuscript into children’s Halloween book filled with adventure

Lynda Bouchard moved to the South to become a flight attendant for Piedmont Airlines in 1982 and trained in Winston-Salem.
When Piedmont Airlines, founded in Winston-Salem, merged with US Airways in 1989, Bouchard said she and other flight attendants were still ingrained to say, “Welcome aboard Piedmont Airlines,” instead of using the US Airways name.
“People would clap because Piedmont was beloved,” Bouchard said.
She added, “I always think of myself as a Piedmont gal because it was like the best airline.”
Her car has a Piedmont license plate.
“I have gotten out of speeding tickets because of that Piedmont license plate,” she said, laughing.
Bouchard retired from US Airways after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, then dusted off her master’s degree in public relations from Boston University.
She had met a lot of authors on flights who told her that their publishers never sent them to the South.
“I thought, ‘That’s a void I can fill,’” Bouchard said.
She pitched herself to the major publishers in New York, asking to be their concierge in the Southern media markets, offering services such as booking book-signing events, speaking events and TV and radio interviews.
“They loved my crazy idea,” Bouchard said.
Initially, she picked up authors at airports and drove them to their events, but her business, Booking Authors Ink, based in Charlotte, where she lives, has since grown exponentially.
Bouchard has been advising, working with, traveling with, writing about and creating marketing campaigns for authors and publishers for more than 20 years.
“I dedicate my services to Southern authors and Southern publishers,” she said.
Bouchard said she has worked with authors that Kevin Morgan Watson, publisher and editor in chief of Press 53 in Winston-Salem, has published, and has participated in Press 53’s High Road Festival of Poetry and Short Fiction.
After having worked with so many authors over the years, Bouchard started her own book five years ago.
“The Witches Three Count on Me!” co-authored by Bouchard and her late husband, Yates Davis, debuted Sept. 7.
Bouchard said Davis, who was a broadcaster in the Carolinas, a creative director for an advertising agency and voice actor, started the manuscript for the book before he met her and worked on it off and on over the years before his death.
Bouchard said they would talk about the book, and she encouraged him to publish it.
After his death in 2009, she wanted to honor him by completing his manuscript.
“It was a rough draft and unfinished, and it didn’t have an ending,” she said.
Bouchard finished the book, hired an illustrator, edited it and did her own marketing.
She also chose its title from a counting riddle in the book.
For Bouchard personally, “The Witches Three Count on Me!” was a parting gift from her husband.
“It was a parting gift because it made me an author,” she said.
Q: How would you describe your book?
Answer: ‘The Witches Three Count on Me!’ is an intellectually interactive Halloween adventure that will please curious young readers and is a delightfully fun way to learn dazzling new words.
The underlying themes of bravery, thinking differently and self-confidence are through lines of ‘The Witches Three Count on Me!’ The boy in the story runs away from home on Halloween night and comes upon three witches in the dark forest behind his house. As they try to capture him, he uses his wit to escape. When faced with the unpredictable, there is a certain arsenal of skills that comes in quite handy — courage, a willingness to take risks, resilience and a healthy dose of clever quick thinking.
Children believe that anything is possible and, for the little boy, failure is not even an option. We all have a choice in how to act in challenging situations. The little boy chooses to react with confidence, and by doing so, he discovers he can do extraordinary things by believing in himself, and that grownups don’t have all the answers. There is no greater magic than childhood.
Q: How have you evolved as a writer?
Answer: I am always evolving as a writer. I never want to remain stagnant. I write every day in one format or another. For example, I craft articles for various publications on behalf of clients and about the publishing landscape. I write creative press releases and media pitches, and I am working on my next book.
But it is more than just the ‘mechanics’ of writing that has changed for me. Yes, I always want to be improving ‘on the page,’ but my greatest evolution has been more interior. The most beautiful thing about writing is how it changes your inner world and the way you look at the world around you. Writing always involves self-discovery.
Q: Who has influenced your work?
Answer: I am a voracious reader. Every great book teaches me something new about the craft of writing, but it is only in putting your own words on the page that you find your voice. I read widely across all genres of literature, from the classics such as Jane Austen, Pushkin and Dickens to westerns by Zane Grey and children’s books by Margery Williams, Margaret Brown, Maurice Sendak.
As a literary publicist, I have had the great fortune to work with some of our finest contemporary writers such as Mary Alice Monroe, the late great Pat Conroy and Mary Jane Clark, among others. I always learn something essential from them about the craft of writing. They also encouraged me and offered invaluable support as I wrote ‘The Witches Three Count on Me!’ Reading the great books of the world has changed my life. Books are portable dreams.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: Managing expectations.
Q: What does writing do for you?
Answer: For me, writing is a process of self-discovery. I always learn something new about myself as I write. But in the end, it’s about enriching the lives of those who will read my work. Enriching my own life is the bonus. The world is always brighter when you put something new into it. Books are like that.
Q: Any advice for other writers?
Answer: Writing is an act of courage. You are putting your soul on the page. When you publish that work, it will be judged. Be ready for that.
Writing is a discipline. Pick your golden hour to write and jealously protect that time. Every bestselling author that I have worked with began the same way — they put their butt in the chair, stared at a blank page and set out creating a unique world ... one word at a time.
You can do it, too! Read Stephen King’s book ‘On Writing.’ It’s my favorite book on the craft. It is a fun read and filled with the realities of a writing life.
Fran Daniel writes about artists — visual, musical, literary and more — weekly in Relish. Send your story ideas to fdaniel@wsjournal.com or call 336-727-7366.