Former Piedmont Airlines flight attendant Lynda Bouchard turns unfinished manuscript into children’s Halloween book filled with adventure

Children believe that anything is possible and, for the little boy, failure is not even an option. We all have a choice in how to act in challenging situations. The little boy chooses to react with confidence, and by doing so, he discovers he can do extraordinary things by believing in himself, and that grownups don’t have all the answers. There is no greater magic than childhood.

Q: How have you evolved as a writer?

Answer: I am always evolving as a writer. I never want to remain stagnant. I write every day in one format or another. For example, I craft articles for various publications on behalf of clients and about the publishing landscape. I write creative press releases and media pitches, and I am working on my next book.

But it is more than just the ‘mechanics’ of writing that has changed for me. Yes, I always want to be improving ‘on the page,’ but my greatest evolution has been more interior. The most beautiful thing about writing is how it changes your inner world and the way you look at the world around you. Writing always involves self-discovery.

Q: Who has influenced your work?