 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Henderson writes a powerful and energetic memoir
0 Comments

Henderson writes a powerful and energetic memoir

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“The Ugly Cry,” Danielle Henderson’s powerful and energetic memoir, chronicles her childhood growing up in her quirky grandmother’s house.

Henderson was abandoned at age 10 by her mother, who ran off with her abusive boyfriend and their newborn baby. And so, Henderson and her brother find themselves being raised by their blunt and sassy grandmother, a woman filled with brash advice and tough love. At the same time, she is also Henderson’s fiercest advocate, a devoted and constant presence in her otherwise chaotic world.

Equal parts hilarious and heartbreaking, the memoir details Henderson’s quest to figure out who she is in the face of the difficult hand life has dealt her.

It takes a lot of talent to strike an artful balance between such funny stories and the solemn, traumatic moments in Henderson’s life. She finds this balance expertly, taking readers along on her rollercoaster ride of emotions. Her deeply honest writing is crisp, engaging, and full of life as it examines the complexity of identity, family, childhood, and independence.

Through it all, the deep love Henderson feels for her grandmother never stops shining through. This book, above all else, is an homage to the woman who dropped everything to be there for two kids who had no one else.

Book Review - The Ugly Cry

“The Ugly Cry,” a memoir by Danielle Henderson.

 Viking
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - May edition

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Review: 'The Plague Year,' by Lawrence Wright
Books

Review: 'The Plague Year,' by Lawrence Wright

"The Plague Year" by Lawrence Wright; Alfred A. Knopf (336 pages, $28) ——— What hath Lawrence Wright wrought? For decades the New Yorker staff writer has churned out high-caliber journalism; his six acclaimed books include the Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Looming Tower," an enthralling account of the Sept. 11 plot. Wright's also a playwright, a novelist and performs in a blues band. His ...

Helen Ubiñas: The secret to ‘The Secret Lives of Church Ladies’ was in rejection
Books

Helen Ubiñas: The secret to ‘The Secret Lives of Church Ladies’ was in rejection

First things first: I vote to name Deesha Philyaw’s debut short story collection, “The Secret Life of Church Ladies” the next One Book, One Philadelphia. And yes, I’ve already been politely informed that there’s a committee, of which I am not a member, that decides what book the city will read together on any given year. But to paraphrase a popular expression: I’m columnizing it into ...

+2
Review: 'Kin,' by Shawna Kay Rodenberg
Books

Review: 'Kin,' by Shawna Kay Rodenberg

"Kin" by Shawna Kay Rodenberg; Bloomsbury (352 pages, $28) ——— Reading Shawna Kay Rodenberg's "Kin" is like watching anything made by director David Lynch. After each sentence, paragraph or turn of the page, I expected the likes of the Lady in the Radiator from "Eraserhead" to show up, all puffy-cheeked and singing eerily about heaven, or any of the backwards-speaking characters in "Twin ...

+2
Review: 'Diary of a Young Naturalist,' by Dara McAnulty
Books

Review: 'Diary of a Young Naturalist,' by Dara McAnulty

"Diary of a Young Naturalist" by Dara McAnulty; Milkweed Editions (222 pages, $25) ——— I was sitting in a sunny spot on my porch reading Dara McAnulty's "Diary of a Young Naturalist" when a shadow passed the window, briefly blotting out the light. I looked up to see a hawk swoop into our maple tree, a small wriggling creature trapped in its claw. What kind of hawk? I don't know. What kind of ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Golden Girl. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown 2. Malibu Rising. Taylor ...

+2
Review: 'Our Woman in Moscow,' by Beatriz Williams
Books

Review: 'Our Woman in Moscow,' by Beatriz Williams

"Our Woman in Moscow" by Beatriz Williams; Morrow (448 pages, $27.99) ——— The 50 years leading up to the fall of the Iron Curtain in 1989 could be considered the golden age of espionage. As for novels written during that time, the Cold War category pretty much belongs to men: John Le Carré, Ian Fleming, Len Deighton, Robert Littell and Charles McCarry being the best known. And while spy novels ...

Titles perfect for Pride, a buzzy debut and more of critic Moira Macdonald's Paperback Picks
Books

Titles perfect for Pride, a buzzy debut and more of critic Moira Macdonald's Paperback Picks

Some good Pride Month selections, a buzzy first novel and more — six new paperbacks, with which to while away (almost) summer afternoons. "Good Boy: My Life In Seven Dogs" by Jennifer Finney Boylan (Celadon, $16.99). Boylan, whose 2003 bestseller "She's Not There: A Life in Two Genders" explored her experiences as a transgender woman, returns with another memoir — this one devoted to her ...

A bully’s victim tells his story in Mieko Kawakami’s ‘Heaven’
Books

A bully’s victim tells his story in Mieko Kawakami’s ‘Heaven’

"Heaven" by Mieko Kawakami; Europa Editions (190 pages, $23) ——— For the teenage protagonist of "Heaven," life is hell. We never learn his name, only the cruel nickname he’s been given by his classmates in middle school: Eyes. His “lazy eye” has minor effects on his vision but a major effect on his life, making him the target of vicious bullies. Endlessly taunted and pranked, beaten and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News