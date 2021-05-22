High Point novelist teaches young adults in the classroom, works to inspire them with his fiction

Answer: From a nuts and bolts standpoint, my process has changed so much I doubt I’d be able to recognize what I used to do when I first started writing long form about 10 years ago. Planning out my novels now takes at least three months, and my revision time has increased from a few milliseconds to up to a year. It has proven to me that the building and refining of my work is probably the most important part of being a writer. However, the most significant evolution I’ve made in my writing has been my judgment of what is actually considered success. Sure, I would be lying if I said I’d hate to be a New York Times bestselling author, sign movie deals and open theme parks based on my work. I think writers should aspire to have their work seen and enjoyed by as many readers as possible. That said, I’ve come to realize that literary success is quite literally when you find the spine and the time to develop an original idea, plan it out, write it and feel happy about having brought it into the world. That’s all a writer can ask for.

Answer: The most common answer to a question like this one would probably be a complete listing of books and authors who inspired my work, and there are certainly many of those in my life. S.E. Hinton’s ‘The Outsiders’ comes to mind right away because it single handedly turned me into a reader, which is always the first step in becoming a writer. Hinton’s debut novel also happens to be one of the prototypes of what we now call the young adult genre, so I’ve studied this work time and time again in my efforts to continually improve as a writer. That said, I’d have to be completely honest and tell you I had the benefit of landing in classes with some incredibly transformational teachers in my extended time as a student. I may be biased, being a teacher myself, but teachers are some of the most important and most underappreciated people on the planet. Without my ninth grade English teacher, Mrs. D (Celeste D’Alonzo), I would have never had the confidence in my writing to pursue it as a career. Without Dr. (Arthur) Costigan, one of my professors at Queens College in New York, I never would have developed the research skills needed to be a serious author. There are so many more names I could list here, because teachers are the lifeblood of our society, but I’ll just leave it at this: Thank you for everything. To each and every one of you.