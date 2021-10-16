How bestselling author Amor Towles built 'The Lincoln Highway'

Towles isn't a big researcher — he does his noodling on the internet after his first draft is done, to fill in gaps and details — but he knew that "Lincoln," which is set in 1954, should seem like a book written then. So he read books of the time, including Sloan Wilson's "The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit" and Flannery O'Connor's "A Good Man Is Hard to Find," to get a handle on American culture right before rock and roll transformed it.

All of his novels have been historical fiction but Towles is much more interested in the "fiction" than the "historical" part. He likens the process of creating a setting that's convincing, if not entirely faithful, to theatrical magic:

"If it's 'The Cherry Orchard,' at the very back of the stage is a painted backdrop that is the orchard in the distance, painted in an impressionistic style or whatever, using the tricks of Renaissance painters to create the illusion of three-dimensional space. In front of that are bookcases made out of plywood but painted to look like mahogany and, then, in front of that is an actual table and chairs, and an actual tea set on the table."

In his book, history is that backdrop, which at least hints at reality. But it's the stuff he puts in front of the backdrop — the sound a guy's fist makes when he slams it on a wooden table, a woman's gesture — that must feel real.