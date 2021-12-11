How Betty White has stayed golden with more 80 years in television

“To this day I have no idea why I did that or what I was thinking,” he says about not simply reusing the Sue Ann Nivens character. “If there is a television hell, I will be going there.”

But White, as always, kept going. She did “Love Boat” episodes. She guest-starred on “Mama’s Family.” Finally, in 1985, she signed on for a new ensemble comedy, “The Golden Girls.” She would play Blanche, the aging sexpot. Rue McClanahan was up for Rose, the naïve farmgirl.

Then the producing team had a last-minute brainstorm: Have the stars switch roles.

“How can you do this to me?” moaned White, who had already prepared for the other part. But the change-up was genius. And in White’s hands, Rose became the sweet, daffy heart of the show, which ran until 1992. It even spawned a brief spin-off, “The Golden Palace.”

When that went off the air, too, White was 70. But why slow down now?

She joined another sitcom, “Maybe This Time.” When that went belly-up, she did a campy giant crocodile movie, “Lake Placid,” and signed on for a stint on “Boston Legal.” She briefly joined a soap, “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and then returned for another hit sitcom, “Hot in Cleveland.”