Light novels help get through hard times

I read these books in December, before there was a COVID-19 vaccine, before there was an end to the endless presidential election, and they were just what I needed. Lighter than my usual fare but entertaining, they were both more complex than a rom-com, less demanding than a serious novel.

"The Bookshop of Second Chances" by Jackie Fraser (Ballantine, 438 pages, $17) is a pleasant story, steeped in atmosphere and centered on a sensible, middle-aged protagonist.

After 20 years of marriage, Thea's husband has left her for one of her closest friends and, days later, Thea is laid off from her job. Conveniently, an elderly uncle has left her his book-filled house somewhere along the Scottish coast, and she seizes the opportunity to head north. Her plan is to get the house in shape, sell it, and figure out the rest of her life.

What she finds in the Scottish village is a charming ancient house that is now hers, and two handsome brothers who hate each other. One is confident and cheerful, the other smoldering and surly.

The confident brother is landed gentry and wants to buy Thea's house, which abuts his property. The surly brother runs the local bookstore, and he wants nothing to do with her (or, really, with anyone). Why the brothers hate each other involves, of course, a woman.