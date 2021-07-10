Local librarians and Bookmarks staff make recommendations for your 2021 summer reading list

“While We Were Dating” by Jasmine Guillory. Guillory delivers another charming and thoughtful romance! Even if you’re not usually drawn to romances featuring celebrities, you will fall in love with Anna, an actress, and Ben, who meets her when she acts in a commercial he’s directing. You will get to know Anna as a human behind closed doors along with Ben rather than see her actress persona first. And Ben will surprise you. He is a model of kindness and consideration in a smooth-talking and attractive package. This one comes out on July 13, and it’s fine to start with this book as your first book by Jasmine Guillory.

“The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu” by Tom Lin. Bold, brash and uniquely unforgettable, the vivid wild West of Lin’s “The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu” is a reading experience you won’t want to miss. Ming Tsu is on a quest for revenge, tearing his way across the wilderness of the old West — and leaving a trail of bodies in his wake. Through colorful characters, hints of the magical, beautiful writing and entrancing violence, Lin reimagines what the mythology of the American West can mean. With echoes of Cormac McCarthy and C. Pam Zhang’s “How Much of These Hills is Gold” but with a voice all its own, “The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu” is one of the best debut novels of the year.

YOUNG ADULT SELECTIONS: