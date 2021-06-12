 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Looking for good noir novels set in the Pacific Northwest? Here are some reader recommendations
0 Comments

Looking for good noir novels set in the Pacific Northwest? Here are some reader recommendations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BOOKS-BOOK-ROUNDUP-NOIR-PACIFICNORTHWEST-MCT

"Folly" by Laurie R. King.

 Penguin Random House

Not so long ago, probably on one of those dark-gray nights when the rain sounds like a persistent solicitor tap-tap-tapping at your door, a reader emailed me with a question: Could I recommend a good, noirish mystery novel set in the Pacific Northwest?

Knowing that the reading power of a crowd is far better than that of an individual (and also being very good at dodging hard questions, like a pickpocket eluding a lawman's eye), I tossed the query out to all of you last month — and you did not disappoint. Here are some of the books and authors suggested:

"Folly" by Laurie R. King. Two readers suggested this 2001 novel, set on a fictional island in the San Juans and centered on an artist who uncovers and solves a murder. King is well known for her excellent Mary Russell/Sherlock Holmes series, which began with "The Beekeeper's Apprentice."

The Leo Waterman series by G.M. Ford. Another one selected by multiple readers, this 12-book series featuring a Seattle private investigator began with the deliciously titled "Who the Hell Is Wanda Fuca?" in 1995 and most recently continued with 2019's "Heavy On the Dead."

Curt Colbert and Waverly Fitzgerald. Colbert wrote a three-book series set in hard-boiled 1940s Seattle, starting with "Rat City," and more recently "All Along the Watchtower," set in 1999 and beginning with a corpse found on Jimi Hendrix's grave. Fitzgerald, author of numerous books and a frequent collaborator with Colbert, wrote "Hard Rain," a companion novel to "All Along the Watchtower"; both feature private investigators Matt Rossiter and Rachel Stern, telling the same story from different perspectives.

Glen Erik Hamilton's Van Shaw series. Hamilton, a Seattle native now living in California, writes a present-day series featuring a former Army Ranger (and thief) named Van Shaw, set here in the Northwest. The six-book series begins with "Tough Crimes," published in 2015; the latest, "Island of Thieves," will be out in July.

"First Avenue" by Loren Clausen. Clausen is a former Seattle beat cop, and he sets this book and two subsequent ones ("Second Watch," "Third & Forever") in the town that he knew in the '70s: pre-tech, gritty, a little grimy. "First Avenue," unfolding around Pike Place Market and Pioneer Square, features a police officer trying to solve a dark case involving an abandoned baby.

"Trouble in Rooster Paradise" by T.W. Emory. Published in 2015, this hard-boiled novel takes place in 1950s Ballard, where an old-school private eye looks into the murder of a salesclerk in a high-end boutique — who just happened to die with the gumshoe's business card in her pocket.

"Death and the Good Life" by Richard Hugo. Hugo — yes, the same one for whom Seattle's Hugo House is named — is better known for his poetry, but in 1980 he published this mystery novel, featuring a Seattle cop who's relocated to Montana — but ends up on a case that sends him all over the Northwest. I found a review of the book in Kirkus Reviews, calling it "straight, sharp, and nasty — a promising first case in a hard-boiled but relatively un-cliched mode."

Many thanks to all who sent suggestions. If your favorite local noir isn't on this list ... well, my business card might not be in your pocket, but you know how to reach me.

And finally: I've long been wanting to catch up with the Lillian Frost/Edith Head series, written by Renee Patrick (a pseudonym for Seattle-based writing couple Rosemarie and Vince Keenan) and beginning with "Design for Dying." Head, as my fellow costume aficionados will know, was the multiple Oscar-winning costume designer for decades of Hollywood classic films, dressing the likes of Grace Kelly ("Rear Window," "To Catch a Thief") and Audrey Hepburn ("Roman Holiday," "Sabrina"). Here, she joins forces with Lillian, a tart-talking salesgirl in 1937 Los Angeles, to solve a mystery involving a murdered party girl who dies in a gown "borrowed" from the Paramount Pictures wardrobe department.

Though it's a bit overlong and definitely dialogue-heavy, "Design for Dying" is great fun, and I'm looking forward to reading the entire series (number 4, "The Sharpest Needle," came out earlier this year). The Keenans clearly know and love Old Hollywood, vintage fashion, and deliciously old-school descriptive prose: A man's voice is "what God would sound like if he were your accountant"; a starlet smiles with "teeth gleaming as if each had its own spotlight." And while I wished Head had a bigger role in the story — maybe so in later books? — she's an irresistible, no-nonsense heroine, solving mysteries while doling out fashion advice in the same breath. "That's a lovely color for you, but a terribly cheap fabric," she tells a nameless woman while passing by on the sidewalk. "Remember, you get what you pay for."

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - May edition

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Review: 'The Plague Year,' by Lawrence Wright
Books

Review: 'The Plague Year,' by Lawrence Wright

"The Plague Year" by Lawrence Wright; Alfred A. Knopf (336 pages, $28) ——— What hath Lawrence Wright wrought? For decades the New Yorker staff writer has churned out high-caliber journalism; his six acclaimed books include the Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Looming Tower," an enthralling account of the Sept. 11 plot. Wright's also a playwright, a novelist and performs in a blues band. His ...

Helen Ubiñas: The secret to ‘The Secret Lives of Church Ladies’ was in rejection
Books

Helen Ubiñas: The secret to ‘The Secret Lives of Church Ladies’ was in rejection

First things first: I vote to name Deesha Philyaw’s debut short story collection, “The Secret Life of Church Ladies” the next One Book, One Philadelphia. And yes, I’ve already been politely informed that there’s a committee, of which I am not a member, that decides what book the city will read together on any given year. But to paraphrase a popular expression: I’m columnizing it into ...

+2
Review: 'Kin,' by Shawna Kay Rodenberg
Books

Review: 'Kin,' by Shawna Kay Rodenberg

"Kin" by Shawna Kay Rodenberg; Bloomsbury (352 pages, $28) ——— Reading Shawna Kay Rodenberg's "Kin" is like watching anything made by director David Lynch. After each sentence, paragraph or turn of the page, I expected the likes of the Lady in the Radiator from "Eraserhead" to show up, all puffy-cheeked and singing eerily about heaven, or any of the backwards-speaking characters in "Twin ...

+2
Review: 'Diary of a Young Naturalist,' by Dara McAnulty
Books

Review: 'Diary of a Young Naturalist,' by Dara McAnulty

"Diary of a Young Naturalist" by Dara McAnulty; Milkweed Editions (222 pages, $25) ——— I was sitting in a sunny spot on my porch reading Dara McAnulty's "Diary of a Young Naturalist" when a shadow passed the window, briefly blotting out the light. I looked up to see a hawk swoop into our maple tree, a small wriggling creature trapped in its claw. What kind of hawk? I don't know. What kind of ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Golden Girl. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown 2. Malibu Rising. Taylor ...

+2
Review: 'Our Woman in Moscow,' by Beatriz Williams
Books

Review: 'Our Woman in Moscow,' by Beatriz Williams

"Our Woman in Moscow" by Beatriz Williams; Morrow (448 pages, $27.99) ——— The 50 years leading up to the fall of the Iron Curtain in 1989 could be considered the golden age of espionage. As for novels written during that time, the Cold War category pretty much belongs to men: John Le Carré, Ian Fleming, Len Deighton, Robert Littell and Charles McCarry being the best known. And while spy novels ...

Titles perfect for Pride, a buzzy debut and more of critic Moira Macdonald's Paperback Picks
Books

Titles perfect for Pride, a buzzy debut and more of critic Moira Macdonald's Paperback Picks

Some good Pride Month selections, a buzzy first novel and more — six new paperbacks, with which to while away (almost) summer afternoons. "Good Boy: My Life In Seven Dogs" by Jennifer Finney Boylan (Celadon, $16.99). Boylan, whose 2003 bestseller "She's Not There: A Life in Two Genders" explored her experiences as a transgender woman, returns with another memoir — this one devoted to her ...

A bully’s victim tells his story in Mieko Kawakami’s ‘Heaven’
Books

A bully’s victim tells his story in Mieko Kawakami’s ‘Heaven’

"Heaven" by Mieko Kawakami; Europa Editions (190 pages, $23) ——— For the teenage protagonist of "Heaven," life is hell. We never learn his name, only the cruel nickname he’s been given by his classmates in middle school: Eyes. His “lazy eye” has minor effects on his vision but a major effect on his life, making him the target of vicious bullies. Endlessly taunted and pranked, beaten and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News