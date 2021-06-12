Looking for good noir novels set in the Pacific Northwest? Here are some reader recommendations

Many thanks to all who sent suggestions. If your favorite local noir isn't on this list ... well, my business card might not be in your pocket, but you know how to reach me.

And finally: I've long been wanting to catch up with the Lillian Frost/Edith Head series, written by Renee Patrick (a pseudonym for Seattle-based writing couple Rosemarie and Vince Keenan) and beginning with "Design for Dying." Head, as my fellow costume aficionados will know, was the multiple Oscar-winning costume designer for decades of Hollywood classic films, dressing the likes of Grace Kelly ("Rear Window," "To Catch a Thief") and Audrey Hepburn ("Roman Holiday," "Sabrina"). Here, she joins forces with Lillian, a tart-talking salesgirl in 1937 Los Angeles, to solve a mystery involving a murdered party girl who dies in a gown "borrowed" from the Paramount Pictures wardrobe department.

Though it's a bit overlong and definitely dialogue-heavy, "Design for Dying" is great fun, and I'm looking forward to reading the entire series (number 4, "The Sharpest Needle," came out earlier this year). The Keenans clearly know and love Old Hollywood, vintage fashion, and deliciously old-school descriptive prose: A man's voice is "what God would sound like if he were your accountant"; a starlet smiles with "teeth gleaming as if each had its own spotlight." And while I wished Head had a bigger role in the story — maybe so in later books? — she's an irresistible, no-nonsense heroine, solving mysteries while doling out fashion advice in the same breath. "That's a lovely color for you, but a terribly cheap fabric," she tells a nameless woman while passing by on the sidewalk. "Remember, you get what you pay for."