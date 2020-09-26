Looking for something new to read? Here are 6 nonfiction titles, fresh out in paperback

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If we all read the same things, how dull would that be? I've been focusing on fiction during these strange days — but for those who thrive on nonfiction, here are six acclaimed new paperbacks just for you.

"Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee" by Casey Cep (Knopf). I devoured this book last year, as will all fans of true crime, Lee's work and/or well-written narrative nonfiction. Cep examines Lee's attempts, in the later years of her career, to report on and write a book about a notorious Alabama serial killer in 1970s Alabama. "Furious Hours," taking us into atmospheric courtrooms in the Deep South, reads like a novel, and you leave it thinking that the story of the accused killer, the Reverend Willie Maxwell, would make a hell of a movie.

"Sontag: Her Life and Work" by Benjamin Moser (HarperCollins). Winner of this year's Pulitzer Prize for biography, this hefty book (800-plus pages) examines the life of one of America's best-known public intellectuals, Susan Sontag. "An authoritatively constructed work told with pathos and grace," wrote the Pulitzer committee, "that captures the writer's genius and humanity alongside her addictions, sexual ambiguities and volatile enthusiasms."