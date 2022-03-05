Movies, concerts and more are canceled in Russia as studios and performers respond to Ukraine invasion

Film by film and concert by concert, the entertainment world is canceling Russia.

Performers, movie studios and other artistic entities are opting out of Russian film releases, concerts in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Disney became the first major movie studio to halt film releases in Russia, joining a host of other entertainment entities.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming ‘Turning Red’ from Pixar,” Disney said in a statement Monday. “We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”

Almost immediately after invading Ukraine last week, Russia was closed out of the annual Eurovision Song Contest, the European Broadcasting Union announced.

As the onslaught continued, more and more artists and performers added their voices to the chorus saying “nyet.” Besides Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros. and Sony have also pulled theatrical releases slated for Russia.