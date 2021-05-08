Nancy Naigle to release her latest book “The Shell Collector”

For her new book, she chose messages to put in shells that she thought would appeal to people. Her favorite: “Interrupt worry with gratitude.”

Naigle said the book is filled with community, sharing, hope and kindness.

Q: How would you describe your writing?

Answer: I didn’t start out wanting to be a writer. It wasn’t until I turned 40 when my responsibilities as a Senior Vice President with Bank of America included offshoring technology positions, that I found myself wondering if I could write a book. I was under a lot of stress, reading like crazy, and it occurred to me that if I wrote one book, that helped one gal through one bad day, that would be really special.

Well, that was over 30 books and a few Hallmark movies ago. In 2014, I took an early retirement from the bank to write full time. I have the best job in the world, writing books that give people an escape from their problems for a little while, and hopefully making them smile, laugh or even shed a tear.