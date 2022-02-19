Original 'Bambi' was not a children's story, says a Minnesota folklore expert

Disney made other films out of fairy tales, which you also have translated. What made Bambi different?

Well, Bambi is not really a fairy tale. It’s a fable, an animal story. And what really interested me to a great extent was how morphologically Salten really wants to portray the difficulty I think that he had as an Austrian Jew. He dealt with a great deal of anti-Semitism, both open and sometimes very subtle. And so I think I came to realize, as I was doing my research, that what Salten was trying to do was try to work out his contradictory allegiance to his Jewishness.

So there’s a big difference between Salten’s story and the Disney movie?

The differences are drastic between the film and his novel. I mean, we’re talking about a very somber, almost existentialist view of the world. And it does parallel Salten’s own life. He spent the last three years of his life — he died in 1945 — lonely, like just like the stag [the adult Bambi at the end of the book], very lonely, disregarded, nobody knew about him anymore. He was not living in his own country, and he was desolate.

Did Salten see the movie?