Retired Winston-Salem librarian turns love of books and writing into a series of cozy mysteries

Victoria Gilbert of Winston-Salem keeps busy writing traditional and cozy mysteries in two ongoing series and now she is working on a new series.

“Renewed for Murder,” the sixth book in her Blue Ridge Library Mystery series, came out in December 2021.

“It’s a library director in a historic Virginia mountain town researching a murder that affects a dance production choreographed by her husband,” Gilbert said.

And she will release “A Fatal Booking” in her Booklover’s B&B series June 7.

“That one is a teacher turned B&B owner sleuthing a murder of one of her guests in Beaufort, N.C.,” Gilbert said.

This December, she will release “Death in the Margins,” the seventh book in the Blue Ridge series.

Gilbert, whose real name is Vicki Weavil, grew up in Loudoun County, Va. In 1979, she received a bachelor’s degree in theater from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., and went on to work in the costuming field. Ten years later, she went back to school and got a master’s degree in library science from Indiana University.

She became a librarian and worked in libraries for more than 30 years – 5 and a half years in New York before moving to Winston-Salem in 1992 as director of the library at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts for 25 years.

In December 2017, she retired when the first novel in the Blue Ridge Library Mystery series came out.

“I retired a little early because I wanted to focus on the writing,” she said.

She has always loved a good mystery.

“Part of it is just solving the puzzle,” Gilbert said. “It fits with a librarian because we do a lot of research, and we try to find answers to problems.”

Q:How would you describe your writing?

Answer: I write what are often called “traditional mysteries.” This subgenre harkens back to classic mystery authors like Agatha Christie, and is loosely defined as mysteries which contain no explicit sex, or excessive gore or violence. It is a category that often features an amateur sleuth as the protagonist, rather than a professional detective or someone in law enforcement.

I write two ongoing series — the Blue Ridge Library Mystery series, set in a fictional small town in the foothills of the mountains in northern Virginia, and the Booklover’s B&B series, which is set in the real coastal town of Beaufort, N.C. In both of my series, the small-town setting is an important component of the story. Although my stories are contemporary, I also include a strong element of history in each book — often the current-day mystery is affected by, or is even a direct result of, secrets and unsolved mysteries from the past.

My protagonists are strong, intelligent women who are innately curious and enjoy solving, or at least helping to solve, the crimes that they literally stumble upon. In the Blue Ridge series, this is 30-something Amy Webber, the director of the town’s public library. In the B&B series, the protagonist is 40-something Charlotte Reed, a widow and former English teacher who inherits Chapters, her rather mysterious great-aunt’s bed-and-breakfast.

In addition, I am starting a new series, the Hunter & Clewe Mysteries, which will debut in spring 2023. This series will be slightly darker and have less of a small-town feel, but will still fit in the traditional mystery mold.

Q: How have you evolved as an author?

Answer: I suppose my evolution has been one of continually experimenting and learning. I started my writing career rather late, with my first book being published when I was 58. At that point, I’d already had a long career as a librarian, so I wasn’t really thinking about starting another career; I was just interested in investigating a new hobby.

The truth is, when I decided to write a novel, it was primarily because I’d always said I wanted to write a book, but hadn’t actually done so. I wasn’t thinking about a professional career at first; I just wanted to prove to myself that I could do it. It was only after I wrote a sequel to my first novel that I decided to pursue publication.

Those first two books didn’t get me an agent or publishing deal, but I did learn a lot about the publishing world, primarily through networking with other aspiring and published authors online. I wrote a third book, which was originally published in 2014. Titled “Crown of Ice,” it was a young adult fantasy that was a loose retelling of H.C. Andersen’s “The Snow Queen.” To my surprise, this book garnered me both an agent and a publishing deal. At this point, I thought I was set on the path of writing YA fantasy and science fiction. I actually had a YA sci-fi novel published in 2016, and also had contracts for two sequels to “Crown of Ice.”

However, as I have learned, the publishing world can throw authors some serious curveballs. In 2016, my agent and I decided to pull the rights to all my books from my original publisher. This was devastating to me at the time, as I had reached a dead end. I didn’t even know if I wanted to continue my writing career. I did self-publish “Crown of Ice,” and its completed sequel, “Scepter of Fire,” with an author co-op (under my new pen name, Victoria Gilbert), but thought my writing days might be over.

Fortunately, my agent encouraged me to try something new, suggesting I write in another genre I loved to read — mysteries. As it turned out, this was a fortuitous change. I’ve discovered that my writing style and tone are well-suited to traditional mysteries, leading to ongoing contracts with a well-respected publisher (Crooked Lane Books).

Q: Who has influenced your writing?

Answer: I’ve always been an avid reader, which I think has influenced my writing more than anything else. When I was young, and didn’t have quite as many demands on my time, I used to read seven books in as many days — something that also developed my love of libraries, since buying enough books to satisfy me was not in my family’s budget! I enjoy reading across genres, but have always been particularly fond of the classics, mystery, suspense, science fiction and fantasy.

As for specific authors who may have influenced my work, it’s hard to say. I feel I’ve learned from every book I’ve read, whether it’s what to do, or what not to do; what works, and what doesn’t. Of course, I can’t say that I’ve been able to emulate the greatness of all the authors I have read, but I have learned from them, nevertheless.

Q: What is your biggest challenge?

Answer: I expect it won’t come as a surprise that my biggest challenge is one that many other authors and artists share — promotion and marketing. While my publisher does do a lot to promote my books, they have so many authors to support, they can’t do it all. Which means that I, like most other writers, need to be active on social media, maintain a website, send out newsletters, participate in events online and make appearances at conferences, conventions, bookstores and libraries.

Q: What does writing do for you?

Answer: It satisfies my need to create and tell stories, which is something I’ve always enjoyed. It also fulfills my desire to communicate thoughts, ideas and feelings to others. Since I write series, I am able to develop characters and carry thematic threads over several books, which is very satisfying.

In addition, my writing allows me to continue to work after my retirement from my library career. Finally, it offers engagement with readers, booksellers, librarians and fellow authors, which I appreciate and enjoy.

Q: Any advice for other writers?

Answer: First, don’t expect to be recognized right away. Except in rare cases, an author must publish several books before their work gains any real traction in terms of reader recognition or significant sales. Second, don’t be afraid to experiment and (perhaps) change your trajectory, especially if you find yourself getting “stuck.”

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.