Saddle up for a wild ride in Greg Neri’s ‘Polo Cowboy’

"Polo Cowboy" is fictional, as are the teams Cole plays for. It begins right after "Ghetto Cowboy" ends, with Cole telling his mother that he doesn’t want to return to Detroit with her. He wants to stay with Harper and go to high school in Philadelphia.

She’s not happy, and neither is Harper, but Cole stays, mainly because he can’t bear to leave Boo, the horse he bonded with and rescued in the first book. In the time he’s been with his dad, Cole’s riding skills have gone from none to impressive; riding is the one thing he feels confident about.

Harper’s condition for him staying is that he get a job, even though he’s only 14. And Harper has one in mind — after a stressful first day of school, he delivers Cole to the posh grounds of the George Washington Academy. He’ll be working there as a stable hand, tending to horses — excuse me, they’re called ponies — used by the military academy’s polo team.

The job is a distinctly mixed bag. As always, Cole loves being around horses, and the polo team’s coach gives him her support and encouragement. On the other hand, he has to deal with the team’s players, called the Generals, three cadets with the "Top Gun"-style nicknames Maverick, Bandit and Brick who are not only obnoxiously entitled but relentlessly racist.