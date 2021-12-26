Sharon Gless reveals road to Hollywood in new memoir

Grimmy had her granddaughter’s path all planned — boarding school, debutante cotillion, small Catholic college. But Gless hated little white gloves and loved having fun. By 19, she was sneaking off campus for keggers and sleeping with a married law student.

Suspended two weeks before finals, she slunk back home.

Her grandmother immediately announced there would be no more college for her wayward granddaughter — not on her dime.

“I might as well have taken that money and flushed it down the toilet,” she announced. Gless went to work in a lingerie shop.

Then, one day, Gless’ mother pressed $200 into her hands, money she borrowed from neighbors. She told her daughter to get out while she could and start her own life.

“My mother was giving me my best chance to figure out my future, on my own,” Gless writes. “I cried for a bit, but I also knew this was what I wanted.”

It took her a while to figure things out. She sold or tried to sell aluminum siding — including on a brick house. Clearly, this wasn’t the right career. She ran a switchboard, and spent a few years in advertising, then in its three-martini-lunch days.