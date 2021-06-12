She survived to not only tell her story, but to help others tell theirs

"The Living Room," which draws its name from a virtual support group live-streamed internationally once a month by Addario's foundation, showcases 21 powerful and inspiring profiles of men and women united by this deadly disease.

Inspire, hope, impact

The stories grab at your heart. They inspire. They provide hope. But most of all, the stories break down the stigmas associated with lung cancer and demonstrate how the new wave of treatment options are moving lung cancer toward becoming a manageable disease. They open your eyes to the miracles all around us, miracles that are happening every day. Miracles that just might happen to the next cancer patient who picks up this book. Some of the stories are of people who fought hard and lost, and yet, contributed hugely to the larger cancer community in ways that live on today.

To give you a flavor, here are just a few examples of these moving stories of fear, hope, courage and determination:

Lucy and husband Dr. Paul Kalanithi a neurosurgical resident entering his final year of training, had brought their baby girl, Cady, into the world just eight months before his passing. Lucy wrote the epilogue and published her husband's bestseller, "When Breath Becomes Air."