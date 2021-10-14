Showbiz lives: Ron and Clint Howard on their breezy, brotherly Hollywood memoir

"They were too adventurous for Oklahoma and a little too cornpone for Hollywood. They were 'sophisticated hicks' — my mom came up with that one."

A lot of actors would love to have Rance Howard's career — close to 300 film and TV credits, plus some screenwriting along the way — but the book's portrait of him professionally is of a constant scrapper: A working man struggling through long, painful dry stretches. All along, his sons' view of him as a loving, pragmatic guide stays steady. When very young Ron reads some, ahem, colorful (American) graffiti in the toilet stalls on the "Andy Griffith" set and asks his dad about it, Rance explains it in matter-of-fact detail. Likewise, the veteran performer coached his sons on their scenes not as if they were child actors but just actors: He didn't teach them to play cute for the camera but to listen and respond. He took them to movies such as "The Wild Bunch" in their youth.

"And on the other side," says Clint, "Ron and I both love Mom dearly. But we both have regrets, that we probably picked on her a little too much. In fact, I know we picked on her too much. We mention it in the book: Mom had her issues; Mom was probably OCD. Yet she was such a dynamic woman. ... Dad would never have been Dad without Mom."